TopGear Magazine 193 (July 2021) is out! This month we are treating you to the following:

speedsters

Supercars without a windscreen are the latest trend. Justly? Let’s find out!

Aston Martin Q Branch

Do you think a ‘normal’ Aston is just that ordinary? Call the letter Q at the dealer.

Tobias Moers

The brand new CEO of Aston, former AMG CEO Moers, has big plans.

Opel Manta

If Sjaak can build a restomod EV in his shed, Opel can too, right?

Honda E vs Honda City

City cars are of all times. Although not all of them have a scooter in the back.

Michelle Hambly-Grobler

Are great Porsche collectors always famous comedians? Beautiful not so.

GTAm vs GT500

Two extremes of their range, two completely different horsepower monsters.

Watches

Clocks with cartoon characters are not just for kids. Also for moon travelers.

Doornbos/Harris

Our Bobby D. watches the latest races and Harris looks forward to AMG’s craziest.

Get TopGear Magazine 193 now!

After all, this is just a small selection of the tasty selection of stories we put together for you this month. What about driving tests with the Maserati Ghibli Trofeo, Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, Mazda CX-5, Subaru Outback, Bentley Continental, VW Touareg and Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo?

TopGear Magazine 193 is an edition that you absolutely must get your hands on. So hurry to the store, to our webshop or to your letterbox! Read more here. And do you want to receive the upcoming editions of TopGear automatically? Then take out a subscription right here – for yourself or for someone else – with a great discount or a cool welcome gift!