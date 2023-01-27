Chances are pretty good that the BBC will have to get another TopGear presenter from somewhere.

You’ve probably heard it recently: it’s once again bumble bees around Jeremy Clarkson and that leads to Amazon reportedly no longer feeling like it with the Briton. If you ask me, it is difficult to ‘cancel’ Clarkson and co, as it were, because the trio is just so gold for most viewers. Another party then buys them over and you are back to square one.

Top Gear

Proof that JC, RH and JM leave a gap where they leave is TopGear, the program that took them to the stars and beyond. It’s been since 2015 that the BBC broke their contract with Jeremy and the new TopGear isn’t quite looking to be the hit it always was. That is impossible, you would say, but it is not always easy for the presenters. The original line-up (Chris Evans, Matt LeBlanc and Chris Harris) only lasted one season, two seasons with Rory Reid instead of Evans made for a few more fun episodes, but then both Reid and LeBlanc also quit. The current line-up has also been going on since 2019 and consists of Chris Harris, Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness.

Flintoff wants to leave

Well, that doesn’t always go without a hitch either. Since the new line-up there have been several accidents during filming and in December a relatively serious accident happened to Freddie Flintoff. He is doing well under the circumstances, but now it seems that Flintoff is calling it quits with TopGear. In any case, the 45-year-old Briton puts his TV career on hold after the accident had a major impact on his family. After all, his wife and four children do not like to see their father die for TV recordings. That made Flintoff decide to take it easy and, according to insiders, that will cost his role at TopGear.

Begged

The fact that Freddie Flintoff wants to leave TV and TopGear is only partly his own decision, according to his family The Sun begged that he take it easy on TV. Other insiders say that after the accident (it’s not confirmed what car it was in, but it’s said to be the new Morgan Super3) he really could have been dead. It is currently in the rag basket anyway because of the recovery from the accident, but this can be a long break.

Successor

As mentioned, that break is likely to cost Freddie Flintoff his job as a TopGear host. Then the question for the BBC program is of course: who will succeed him? Of course we don’t have that kind of speculation yet, but there is work to be done to find a replacement again. By the way, recordings for a possible new season are also flat due to the exit of Flintoff.

This article “TopGear must again look for a new presenter” first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

