On Saturday, Argentine children’s actor, presenter and entertainer Diego César Topa, better known as topbegan his South American tour in Chile, which will bring him to our country on June 11 (Plaza Arena within the Jockey Club of Peru).

“I love to meet again with my public. This time we were in confinement inspired me to prepare this show, which has a lot of passion and love. Today that I am a father, in addition, it gives another feeling to my vision, to what I want to give the public, and I am working on that day by day ”, says the popular artist.

YOU CAN SEE: Why don’t Disney princesses have moms? The reasons behind the mystery

Topa emphasizes that her commitment has always been to connect with the child in all of us. “For me that is one of the most important things. Despite everything that happened to us and today we can testify, it was a stage where many of my friends lost their grandparents or lost their parents. That is something very strong, and with my show I want to convey love, energy, joy. I worry a lot about it,” she says.

Topa says that with this show that marks the reunion with his audience he had another name “but for the pandemic, the birth of my daughter and everything we have lived through, I said that the show should be called something else. Because this is my little friends’ first concert, it’s my daughter’s first concert, it’s the first concert after so long. That’s why we put it “Topa, your first concert”, which makes a lot of sense”.

Unlike other figures who emphasize not being an example of anything, the Argentine points out that he feels a lot of responsibility with children and adults. Photo: diffusion

YOU CAN SEE: “Lightyear”: New Trailer Reveals Buzz Lightyear’s Mistake That Takes Him To The Future

Oblivious to other figures who emphasize that they are not an example of anything, the Argentine points out that he feels a lot of responsibility with children and adults. “I connect a lot with the family, I talk to the parents and it’s like traveling through time. You feel a responsibility to reach thousands of children in times of social networks where children are very connected. For me it is a very big responsibility to accompany them in their childhood, in their training and the first things they learn, but not from the position of the teacher, but from one of the family. I feel that I have accompanied parents in raising their children, in their moments of connection with music, with playfulness. For me it is a responsibility and that is why I care a lot about the songs I make, the lyrics, the messages”.