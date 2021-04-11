It’s Sunday, so we bring you the Xbox highlights of the week [5 al 11 de abril]. Throughout the weeks, there is a multitude of news that is of great relevance to the video game sector. Therefore, from SomosXbox we want to summarize what they are xbox news highlights of the week, taking a look at the news that can arouse the most interest as readers.

On this occasion, the real protagonist of this week has been xCloud, Microsoft’s streaming game service, which despite continuing in its testing phase, some users have already discovered how to make the service work on computers. In addition, like every week, Xbox Game Pass has also had its dose of prominence, with the return of GTA V to its catalog.

Top Xbox News of the Week – The xCloud Expansion [5 al 11 de abril]

1. We explain how to download the Xbox Game Streaming application from PC and play xCloud

Although xCloud is currently only available on android devices, a way has been discovered in which users can enjoy the service through the compatible platform. For this reason, from SomosXbox we made you a brief guide on how you can download the Xbox Game Streaming application on PC and play xCloud through your computer.

2. Battlefield 6 could arrive at launch on Xbox Game Pass

Following the launch of Outriders on Xbox Game Pass, some rumors point to the possibility of a new AAA game coming to the service at launch. Although it is still too early to know what game it is, one of those rumors indicates that the title that could reach the Microsoft service would be the next installment of the Battlefield franchise.

3. Grand Theft Auto V returns to Xbox Game Pass with other games for April 2021

As happens every beginning of the month, Microsoft confirmed which would be the games that would join Xbox Game Pass during the first half of this month of April, and it did so with a great surprise. Those from Redmond confirmed through Xbox Wire that this month we would have back in service Grand Theft Auto V, the Rockstar title that was already present in the catalog several months ago.

4. Xbox could have several collaborations in the works with other companies

In recent months, Microsoft has stood out for the number of collaboration agreements it has managed to reach with companies in the video game sector, especially highlighting the arrival of EA Play for free for all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. However, this would not be the only agreement that Redmond would reach, as a new rumor ensures that it could have several collaborations in process with other companies.

5. Halo: The Master Chief Collection receives major improvements with its final season

As is happening with most multiplayer games today, Halo: The Master Chief Collection has chosen to bet on a seasonal model to reward players who return to the classic titles of the franchise. In addition, with the arrival of its new season, the title has received important improvements, such as the arrival of modes compatible with 120hz.

6. The Gamerscore leaderboard returns to the Xbox app

With the arrival of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S to the market, Microsoft decided to completely renew its mobile application, which meant great changes compared to what was seen previously, although it also had losses that fans did not particularly like. One of those features that was removed was the ability to see the Gamerscore ranking, something that has returned with the latest update of the app.

Well these have been the Xbox highlights of the week. Are there any that you miss? What has surprised you the most this week?

Do not hesitate to leave us your comments about them!

