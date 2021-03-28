It’s Sunday, so we bring you the Xbox highlights of the week [22 al 28 de marzo]. Throughout the weeks, there is a multitude of news that is of great relevance to the video game sector. Therefore, from SomosXbox we want to summarize what they are xbox news highlights of the week, taking a look at the news that can arouse the most interest as readers.

This week we have had a clear protagonist ahead of the rest: Xbox Live. The internet service, which had been on Microsoft consoles since the original Xbox was launched, has changed its name to Xbox Network. However, this is not the only change that the service has received, since Xbox insiders are already testing the possibility of playing f2p games and making use of Party Chat without having a Gold subscription.

Top Xbox News of the Week – The Xbox Live Switch [22 al 28 de marzo]

1. Microsoft confirms the switch from Xbox Live to Xbox Network

After the leak that occurred last week about the possibility that Microsoft changed the name of Xbox Live, finally the company itself confirmed this information to the people of The Verge. From now on, the company’s online service will be renamed Xbox Network.

2. Microsoft could buy Discord, according to rumors

Another of the big news of the week has been the one starring Discord. As noted by the people of Bloomberg, the giant video game chat service could be acquired by Microsoft in the near future. The operation would close for a value of around 10 billion dollars, thus exceeding the price of the acquisition of Bethesda.

3. Big games like Starfield or Halo Infinite could end up lagging

One of the news that any video game fan does not like to read is the one related to some kind of delay, but apparently, it could be something very common in the coming months. According to Jason Schreier, there is a strong possibility that games like Halo Infinite or Starfield will be delayed due to COVID-19.

4. Xbox Live Gold disappears from free-to-play multiplayer and Party Chat

After the announcement of the price increase for Xbox Live Gold and the subsequent rectification of the company, Microsoft announced that the multiplayer of the free to play titles would be completely free. Well, this week Xbox insiders have already been able to start enjoying this feature, as well as the possibility of using Party Chat without having an active Gold subscription.

5. Now available Octopath Traveler and 4 other games on Xbox Game Pass

One of the big news last week was the announcement of the arrival of Octopath Traveler to Xbox Game Pass. Finally, throughout this week, the Square Enix title reached the catalog of Microsoft’s video game subscription service, along with four other titles.

6. ID @ Xbox event announces 20+ new games for Xbox Game Pass

Finally, the week closed its big news after the conclusion of the ID @ Xbox held on March 26, in which Microsoft announced that more than 20 new games will join Xbox Game Pass in the future, finding titles such as STALKER 2, The Ascent or Second Extintion.

Well these have been the Xbox highlights of the week. Are there any that you miss? What has surprised you the most this week?

