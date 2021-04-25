It’s Sunday, so we bring you the Xbox highlights of the week [19 al 25 de abril]. Throughout the weeks, there is a multitude of news that is of great relevance to the video game sector. Therefore, from SomosXbox we want to summarize what they are xbox news highlights of the week, taking a look at the news that can arouse the most interest as readers.

This week has been starring the different Microsoft services, especially xCloud and Xbox Game Pass. The first of them has officially announced that it is already in beta for iOS devices and computers; while the second has received an important update from its subscribers: there are already more than 23 million.

Top Xbox News of the Week – The Growth of Xbox Game Pass [19 al 25 de abril]

1. Microsoft officially confirms the arrival of the xCloud beta for Windows 10 and Apple devices

The beginning of the week started strong for users of Apple devices and computers, as Microsoft confirmed that the arrival of the xCloud beta for these devices was already beginning to take place. Of course, from the Redmond offices it was confirmed that said beta will have a very limited time, and that it will work through a system of invitations from some lucky ones.

2. Today comes the new Xbox update

The same monday, Tom warren, famous member of the medium The Verge, confirmed through his Twitter account that the new Xbox update was already available, with the main novelty of being able to temporarily suspend our games to increase the download speed of the console.

3. Late April Xbox Game Pass Games Announced

After the arrival of the games of the first half of April, Microsoft announced which would be the titles that would join Xbox Game Pass at the end of this month that is about to conclude. The most outstanding novelty is that of MLB The Show 21, because it becomes the first Sony Studios title to reach the Microsoft subscription service.

4. Discord will not be acquired by Microsoft

In recent weeks there has been a lot of information regarding the sales deal that existed between Microsoft and Discord. However, the negotiations to carry out the acquisition are currently at a standstill, as the communication company rejected the last offer made by Remond, and will consider other offers made by other companies.

5. Xbox Game Pass would have already exceeded 23 million subscribers

Continuing with the news of Xbox Game Pass, Jez Corden, A member of Windows Central, revealed this week that the video game subscription service had exceeded the figure of 23 million subscribers, which represents an increase of 5 million since the last update that was had in this regard.

6. Announced the new games with support for FPS Boost, with 120 fps as protagonists

Earlier in the week, it was teased that new games receiving FPS Boost support might be very close to being revealed, and indeed they did mid-week. Through the blog of majornelson, Microsoft confirmed the new games that would receive support for this new feature, with 120fps as the flag and EA titles as the protagonists.

Well these have been the Xbox highlights of the week. Are there any that you miss? What has surprised you the most this week?

Do not hesitate to leave us your comments about them!

