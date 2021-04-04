It’s Sunday, so we bring you the Xbox highlights of the week [29 de marzo al 4 de abril]. Throughout the weeks, there is a multitude of news that is of great relevance to the video game sector. Therefore, from SomosXbox we want to summarize what they are xbox news highlights of the week, taking a look at the news that can arouse the most interest as readers.

One more week, the main news that stand out from the rest are related to Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft’s service received two great sports-related news this week, and it has been confirmed that both FIFA 21 and MLB The Show 21, Sony Studios’ first title to reach Xbox, will be available on Xbox Game Pass. In addition, the service has also received news related to xCloud, which now has more backward compatible games in its catalog.

Top Xbox News of the Week – Sony Studios on Xbox Game Pass [29 de marzo al 4 de abril]

1. These are the 7 limited Xbox and Bethesda controllers that Microsoft gives away

The week began with a surprise over Microsoft’s celebration of the Bethesda acquisition. Those of Redmond announced through Twitter that will raffle 7 limited Xbox and Bethesda controls, following a few simple steps to certify our participation through the well-known social network.

2. Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer canceled

After the countless problems that Cyberpunk 2077 has had since its launch on consoles, the folks at CD Projekt RED broke some pretty surprising news in a new video in which they gave a brief summary of how their franchises will go going forward. In it, the Polish studio stated that it has stopped working on the independent multiplayer game Cyberpunk 2077, and that it will do so with a view to trying to introduce a multiplayer aspect in its two star franchises in the future.

3. 16 Backward Compatible Xbox and Xbox 360 Games Now Available on xCloud for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Members

Despite the fact that xCloud came to mobile several months ago through the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, not all games in Microsoft’s subscription service are available, especially those titles that are from past generations. However, as announced through Xbox Wire, another 16 backward compatible games have already been added to xCloud.

4. FIFA 21 is coming to Xbox Game Pass with EA Play soon

The arrival of EA Play to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has allowed subscribers to Microsoft’s service to enjoy great titles from the Californian company. Until today, fans of the beautiful game could enjoy last year’s installment on the service, but Electronic Arts has confirmed that FIFA 21 will join EA Play, and therefore Xbox Game Pass, soon.

5. MLB The Show 21 announces its arrival on Xbox Game Pass this April

One of the great surprises of the week has been the one starring MLB The Show 21. The franchise, exclusive to Sony consoles so far, will not only land on Xbox consoles under the Sony Studios label, but will also do so through from Xbox Game Pass. In this way, the title becomes the first of the Japanese company to be available on Microsoft’s service, and has opened speculation about the possibility of seeing other titles in the future.

6. Microsoft is giving away € 10 to spend on the Xbox Store for the Spring Sale

As a reason for the arrival of spring, some users have reported that they are receiving emails from Microsoft with gift cards to spend on the Xbox Store. These cards are worth € 10, which will undoubtedly come in handy for those who want to take advantage of the spring sales that are currently available in the store.

Well these have been the Xbox highlights of the week. Are there any that you miss? What has surprised you the most this week?

Do not hesitate to leave us your comments about them!

