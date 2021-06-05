We are approaching the end of the week and from SomosXbox we will be making a weekly compilation of the best offers for Xbox in different stores such as Instant Gaming, Amazon, Aliexpress, PcComponentes, xtralife and Microsoft Store. A unique opportunity for you to see first-hand the most important discounts and get a knockdown price for Xbox products, such as games (both physical and digital), phones, controllers, Xbox Game Pass subscriptions and much more.
Of course, the offers can change in a few days, so we will inform you once a week of all these offers for Xbox in the most important stores and with the best prices. So now you know, take a look at these discounts and get one of these bargains for Xbox before they are sold out. We started!
Offers with Gold and Featured Offers for the week of June 1, 2021
New perspective on third-person combat: In true martial arts style, this new combat system will allow you incredible freedom of movement and agility. Mix shots, melee, mutant powers and progress in your learning thanks to the teachers that you will find on your way. Keep your fighting style from getting outdated if you want to survive
Evolve your game: Code your genetic makeup to change the way you see and play. This will affect your attributes, in addition, exposure to bio-pollution in the world will lead to new physical mutations just like exposure to radioactivity, found in the bunkers of the old world, will make you unlock psycho-mutations like telekinesis, levitation and much more
Craft everything you need to fight: Mix, match pieces and create your own weapons: Revolvers, rifles, shotguns … Add modifications such as battery-powered chainsaw modules or bio-contaminated mud vials. Some characters will even help you prepare very interesting things, such as bionic wings or modify your Automaton, your traveling companion-pet.
Last updated on 2021-06-04. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases.
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition, includes Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack
Criminal Enterprise Starter is the fastest way for new GTA online players to power their criminal empires with the most exciting and popular content.
Establish your criminal empire, undertake business ventures from your Maze bank West executive office, develop powerful weapons in the underground arms trafficking bunker and use the counterfeiting business to start a lucrative activity
Last updated on 2021-03-06. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases.
Mafia: Definitive Edition – Lost Heaven, 1930; Tommy Angelo works hard as a taxi driver to get out of trouble until an unexpected run-in with the mafia reveals a world of benefits that he will not be able to ignore; the acclaimed classic, remade from scratch and expanded; EXTRAS PACK WITH PRE-ORDER: The Chicago Attire pack; AVAILABLE OBJECTS FOR THE OTHER GAMES OF THE FINAL EDITION: Tommy Angelo’s Suit and Taxi
Last updated on 2020-11-27. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases.
