It’s already Friday and, like every week, it’s time to review the most interesting offers for Xbox. With E3 2021 coming to an end, from SomosXbox we are always happy to help you find your favorite Xbox games at a knockdown price in the best specialized stores, such as Amazon, PcComponentes, xtralife, Instant Gaming, Microsoft Store or AliExpress. A unique opportunity for you to expand your library of games or take advantage of discounts on subscriptions such as Xbox Game Pass, saving a lot of money. Remember that every week the offers may change, that is why from SomosXbox we will update the Deals with Gold and Featured Deals of the Week so that you are always aware of the latest news regarding the best discounts for your Xbox. We started! Offers with Gold and Featured Offers for the week of June 15, 2021 The best deals for Xbox The most outstanding offers on Amazon Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Offer Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Pre-order for the bonus quest Path of the Berserker *, where you’ll join a legendary Norse Berserker seeking revenge.

Advanced RPG mechanics will allow you to shape your character and the world around him; you will forge your path to glory with every decision you make, from political alliances to combat strategies to dialogue options and gear

Cruise from the rugged and mysterious shores of Norway to the mighty kingdoms of England Last updated on 2021-03-13. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information. Offer Mafia Trilogy Mafia: Definitive Edition – Lost Heaven, 1930; Tommy Angelo works hard as a taxi driver to get out of trouble until an unexpected run-in with the mob reveals a world of benefits that he can’t ignore; the acclaimed classic, remade from scratch and expanded; EXTRAS PACK WITH PRE-ORDER: The Chicago Attire pack; AVAILABLE OBJECTS FOR THE OTHER GAMES OF THE FINAL EDITION: Tommy Angelo’s Suit and Taxi

Mafia II: Definitive Edition – Empire Bay, 1943; Upon his return to the United States after World War II, Vito Scaletta is drawn into a sordid life of crime to pay off family debts; the fan favorite, remastered with stunning graphical enhancements and all downloadable content included; DOWNLOADABLE CONTENT STORIES: The Betrayal of Jimmy, Jimmy’s Vendetta, Joe’s Adventures; EXTRAS PACKS: Renegade Pack, Greaser Pack, Vegas Pack, War Hero Pack; OBJECTS AVAILABLE FOR THE OTHER GAMES OF THE FINAL EDITION: Leather and sports jacket by Vito Scaletta

Mafia III: Definitive Edition – New Bordeaux, 1968; To get revenge for the worst betrayal of all, Lincoln Clay must define a new breed of organized crime, ending the old as you decide; Award-Winning Storytelling Experience Returns Complete Package; DOWNLOADABLE CONTENT STORIES: Faster !, Unturned Stones and The Sign of the Times; EXTRAS PACKS: Judge, jury and executor weapons pack and Family Support Pack; OBJECTS AVAILABLE FOR THE OTHER GAMES OF THE FINAL EDITION: Lincoln Clay military jacket and car Last updated on 2021-06-18. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information. Last updated on 2020-11-27. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information. The most outstanding offers on AliExpress The most outstanding offers of PcComponentes The most outstanding Instant Gaming offers Top Deals on Microsoft Store The most outstanding offers in xtralife

