The main world leaders call for a treaty against pandemics. French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, along with the presidents of Rwanda, Costa Rica and Chile, among others, propose “A global agreement”, similar to the one that was forged after the Second World War to face this and future pandemics.

In an article published in the world’s leading newspapers such as Le Monde, The Daily Telegraph and El País, from Emmanuel Macron to Angela Merkel they warn that the virus has been “a harsh and painful reminder that no one is safe until everyone is safe. “

Following mounting international tension over the supply of vaccines, they call for “an end to isolationism and nationalism” in favor of a new era of solidarity.

Angela Merkel And Emmanuel Macron. Photo: EFE

The international call for 24 world leaders, together with Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director of the World Health Organization, was featured this Tuesday in newspapers around the world, including Le Monde in France, El País in Spain and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in Germany.

As after the second war

Leaders insist that a treaty similar to the agreement forged in the wake of World War II is needed to build cross-border cooperation, before the next international health crisis. They describe the coronavirus as “the biggest challenge for the global community since 1940 ”.

“At that time, after the devastation of two world wars, political leaders came together to forge the multilateral system. The goals were clear: to unite countries, dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism, and address challenges that could only be achieved together in the spirit of solidarity and cooperation, namely peace, prosperity, health and security. “they wrote.

End of nationalisms

A treaty on pandemics “should lead to greater mutual responsibility and shared responsibility, transparency and cooperation within the international system and with its rules and regulations,” the leaders propose.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director, joined the initiative. Photo: Bloomberg

The joint article follows a disagreement between Britain and the EU over the production and distribution of vaccines. The European Commission has threatened to block shipments to the UK of potentially millions of doses of AstraZeneca from the company’s Halix plant in the Netherlands, following anger in Brussels that the company fell short on deliveries so far. of year.

The agreement would eliminate the growing nationalism in this vaccine war between Europe and Great Britain and between rich and poor countries, who have little chance of getting vaccines, in the face of competition from the great powers and their domestic needs.

Boris Johnson has promoted a new global agreement against the pandemic and will propose it in June to his G7 peers in Cornwall. He believes that there must be a better method to share information on the pandemic given the concern about China from retake information to the inspectors, who investigated the origins of the virus and its progression.

Share global responsibilities

The agreement seeks to share the responsibilities to face the crisis, according to the European, African, Latin American and Asian leaders who sign the call.

“We are committed to guarantee universal access and just to vaccines, drugs and hard, effective and affordable diagnostic products ”they propose.

“No government or multilateral body can alone deal with this threat. The question is not if it will take place but when, “they argue.

“All together we must better anticipate the pandemic, prevent it, detect it, evaluate it and effectively react to it in a perfectly coordinated way. The Covid 19 pandemic has warned us brutally and in pain that there is no security as long as the world does not have it, ”they wrote.

“The vaccine is a global public good and we must be able to develop, manufacture and move vaccines as soon as possible ”, they suggested.

They promote equal access to tests, treatments and vaccines and provide support to health systems on a global scale. They propose a global scale of the ACT accelerator in the fight against Covid worldwide.

That is why the countries must sign a new international treaty on pandemic preparedness and responses. This commitment will be an important stage in consolidating pandemic preparedness at the highest political level.

WHO as a basis

The Constitution of the World Health Organization should serve as an anchor and will be supported by other organizations to achieve this. ”The treaty will be based on current global health instruments, in particular international health regulations, in order to ensure strong support that it would help us to improve things ”, they said.

The objective of the treaty is to strengthen national, regional and global capacities and resilience in the face of future pandemics.

The treaty will be based on the principle of “One health”, which links the health of humans, animals and our planet. It aspires to mutual responsibility and “they will work with the public and private sectors.”

The legacy of the treaty “will be solidarity so that the world is better prepared.” The signatories are joined by Mario Draghi, President of the Italian Council, Antonio Lios Santos da Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal, Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, Sebastian Piñera, President of Chile, Mark Rutte, First Minister of the Netherlands, Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President of Costa Rica and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the WHO, among others.

The UK and the Novavax

On Monday night, Boris Johnson announced his latest move to ensure the resilience of the UK’s domestic vaccine supply chains, amid the threat of trade wars.

He announced that the government vaccines working group had closed an agreement with GlaxoSmithKline, the British pharmaceutical giant, to “fill and finish” 60 million doses of the new Novavax vaccine at a facility in Barnard Castle, Co Durham.

This decision eliminates the possibility that Novavax will have to send its sera to Germany to be filled into vials. Britain wants to invest in its domestic capacity to manufacture vaccines and end the dependency on health, which has been a feature of this crisis and secure supply, without the incidence of the EU.

The Novavax is already in phase 3 and it will be approved by British regulators in the coming weeks. The first doses would start in May.

Paris, correspondent

ap