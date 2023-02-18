with Video Jannik Sinner follows Daniil Medvedev and Grigor Dimitrov to the semi-finals in Ahoy

After Grigor Dimitrov, Daniil Medvedev has also reached the semi-finals of the ABN Amro Open tennis tournament in Rotterdam. The Russian had no problem with the Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime: 6-2-6-4. Medvedev will face the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals on Saturday, who survived two match points against Alex de Minaur from Australia and still won: 6-3 3-6 7-6 (6).