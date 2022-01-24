Home page world

Apparently there are more and more people who voluntarily get infected with Corona in order to build up immunity. Virologist Sandra Ciesek urgently warns against this.

Berlin – At the moment the Omicron wave is rolling over Germany. The infections are higher than ever. Numerous studies have already found that the omicron variant is milder than, for example, delta. But that does not mean that there is no risk of infection. But it seems that there are more and more people who are now voluntarily getting infected in order to build up immunity. Virologist Sandra Ciesek considers this to be negligent, as she explained in the NDR coronavirus update. She urgently warned against actively trying to get infected with Corona.

Virologist Ciesek warns against voluntary infection with Corona: “It’s absurd for me”

“For me it’s absurd that you think twice about getting infected. I don’t intentionally get infected with the hepatitis C virus just because it’s treatable. As a doctor, I can’t understand that, just because I don’t want to burden the healthcare system any further. I would definitely advise against that.”

She also confirmed that there is evidence worldwide that the course of infections in the omicron variant is milder, but there are still many uncertainties. Ciesek warned that nobody could know how the disease progressed with him. Another reason that speaks against it: data from South Africa show that unvaccinated people who become infected with omicron do develop immunity to the variant. However, they would hardly have any antibodies against Delta. She suspects that those who have recovered could become infected with new variants.

Voluntary infection with Corona – risk of Long Covid and PIMS in children

There is also the risk of Long Covid and PIMS, an inflammatory syndrome that can only develop weeks after infection, especially in children. There is still too little data on this, so it would be advisable not to get infected. There are also no studies on how often PIMS occurs after an omicron infection. “The PIMS cases that are now appearing in the clinic are still those from the delta wave. It is much too early for an Omicron assessment. That remains one of the big question marks and is also one of the reasons why you can’t say: we’ll just let it go now,” said Ciesek.