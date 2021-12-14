OM respondsNext year, the Public Prosecution Service will have to deal with the large amount of online threats and curses that scientists, politicians and healthcare providers have to deal with on a large scale. That is what top virologist Marion Koopmans says in response to a new threat she received in her email. “This is not okay and the question is what we are all going to do about it,” the Erasmus MC virologist tells this site. The Rotterdam hospital is reporting a threat, a spokesperson confirms.











The Public Prosecution Service takes the matter very seriously and asked Koopmans to file a report. This is done by her employer, the Erasmus MC in Rotterdam. “We hope that the person will be punished for this. We consider this a very serious threat,” a spokesperson explains.

In a written statement, the Public Prosecution Service says that tackling online threats/incitement against people with a public task has high priority. ‘After all, these are people who stick their necks out for society. Like Mrs Koopmans, they must be able to do their work safely and be protected’, can be read.

Attack De Vries



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. Koopmans shared the shocking text with her more than 61,000 followers last night. ‘That you still dare to show your gore corona shit on TV’, is how the unknown person starts his hateful email. “You filthy filthy monster of Dachau, you corrupt bag-filling folk scumbag who gets paid hundreds of thousands of black.” With a reference to the attack on crime reporter Peter R. de Vries, the message continues: ‘They shot the wrong one in front of the entrance of the (a) parking garage, gross piece of unfinished softenon NAZI Schwab whorejong’.

Courage

Koopmans, who was awarded the Iris Medal earlier this year for her excellent science communication, ‘is done with these kinds of matters’ and mentions the twitter account of the Public Prosecution Service in her message. ‘I think we should expose the boundlessness of this. We’ll talk about it, but that’s what it looks like. This is about a lot of people and where do we draw the line. I think we should talk about that’, says Koopmans.

The professor of virology has been dealing with anonymous hate messages for some time. ‘Yes, this is terrible. I’ve worked for public health all my life. I am accused of crimes against humanity, my social media reactions are full of trolls and my children are afraid to go out with me. We must speak out against this. I hope many colleagues will do the same,” she wrote in November in a response to British-American doctor Gavin Yamey, who previously raised the alarm on this subject.

Several prominent aid workers and scientists are encouraging Koopmans. Much respect for your unprecedented efforts in this pandemic, with a great eye for uncertainties, advancing and often declining scientific insight into the possible impact of the virus. A lot of people appreciate that. Unfortunately, it also provokes these nasty reactions,” CBS researcher Ruben van Gaalen tweeted. ‘Absurdity to spew this kind of stuff always, but especially when scientists try to help the common cause by giving information every day in their spare time and unpaid. The reactions to this tweet alone are not bad,” adds field epidemiologist Amrish Baidjoe.

Text continues below this tweet.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Kaag

Earlier in the day, D66 leader Sigrid Kaag also shared some ‘Christmas wishes’ that had been sent to her via Twitter. “As you can see, we know where you live,” writes an anonymous sender. ‘You think you’re smart. How stupid is that?’, another writer wonders. A third writer keeps it up: ‘Very happy: position elsewhere.’

“Christmas is the time of good wishes,” Kaag said on Twitter. She addresses the anonymous writers directly: ‘So send your cards to someone who is lonely and not to me. Please send them a sweet wish. Then you help someone else and you yourself will go into the last weeks of this year with more positivity.’

Keyboard

The Public Prosecution Service has come to the conclusion that Dutch society is polarizing. “There are a lot of nasty statements made on social media. Not everything qualifies for criminal prosecution. The amount of groundwork makes it impossible to criminalize any threat or insult on the Internet,” she said.

According to Gerrit van der Burg, chairman of the Board of Prosecutors General, people release their anger on a keyboard ‘without realizing what they are doing with it’. “The impact is huge for someone who is under threat. When people feel threatened, it is therefore important that this is reported,” says Van der Burg.

Threats

The number of online threats against people who play a prominent role in the fight against corona has recently increased significantly. At the end of last month it was announced that in 2020 the Team Threatened Politicians of the police unit The Hague was reported 600 times of possible threats to politicians. This is a significant increase compared to the 393 cases in 2019. According to the Public Prosecution Service, 274 of the reports in 2020 were indeed a criminal offense, compared to 206 in 2019.

PvdA MP Attje Kuiken calls it ‘worrying and unacceptable’ that people are being threatened. Kuiken believes that tough action should be taken against these threats. According to her, not all messages she receives herself are ‘as charming’. “But it’s not about me. Everyone’s worried.” She emphasizes, “No matter how much you disagree, it’s never an excuse to threaten.”

According to the Public Prosecution Service, criminal law is not a solution for everything that happens on the internet and, more generally, in society. The Public Prosecution Service is aware that this sometimes leads to misunderstanding among citizens. “Many comments are indecent, rude or hurtful. A lot can be said under freedom of speech. Until an expression is punishable, then it is the turn of the Public Prosecution Service. The Public Prosecution Service is not there to prohibit offensive behaviour. The Public Prosecution Service is there to prosecute criminal offences.’

NCTV

Violence against politicians is in the air, according to the security services. Often fueled by ‘anti-government sentiment’, as the national counterterrorism fighter NCTV calls it. “Social media is currently a bellows, a kind of automatic flash mob that suddenly accelerates the dissatisfaction,” Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg (NCTV) told this site in October. “In the past, something was needed for this: a book, a lecture or a group. Now, because of that bellows of social media, the radicalization of loners is accelerating. That is not exclusive to Covid. For some people it’s a sum of things.”

Iris medal 2021 Marion Koopmans received the Iris Medal 2021 in October for her communication about the corona pandemic. She is a professor of Virology, head of the Viroscience department at ErasmusMC in Rotterdam and, as a member of the Outbreak Management Team (OMT), she advises the government on corona. Since the outbreak of the virus, Koopmans has often been featured in the media. The jury stated that the virologist articulates complex issues unambiguously, patiently and informatively to the public. She does not shy away from ‘tricky points’ and the jury appreciates how she enters into debate, also on social media, and ‘times and again manages to normalize unsophisticated opinions and reduce them to sober, scientific facts’.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our videos about the coronavirus here: