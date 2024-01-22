The Special Presidential Advisor for the Americas of the government of Joe Biden, Christopher Doddwill begin a three-day visit to Ecuador this Monday to discuss security cooperation plans between both countriesin the midst of the declaration of internal armed conflict by the government of that country.

Dodd will be accompanied by a delegation of US government security and defense officials, including the Commander of the Southern Command Laura Richardson and the deputy assistant secretary of the Office of Anti-Narcotics Affairs Christopher Landberg.

The event takes place less than three weeks after a day of widespread violence in the streets and prisons of the South American country, which went from registering a rate of 6 homicides for every 100,000 inhabitants to 46 in 2023a record figure that places Ecuador as one of the most violent countries in the region.

The meeting starts this January 22 and ends on the 25th.

The taking of hostages by armed men on the TC channel in full broadcast on January 9, it shocked the country and led President Daniel Noboa to declare an internal armed conflict and order a relentless fight against drug gangs whom he described as “terrorists.”

But financing the war requires resources, which the president plans to raise by increasing the main consumption tax from 12 to 15%. A proposal that must first be approved by Congress, without a majority of the ruling sector.

In a critical situation, Ecuador seeks an ally in the United States for its war against drugs. The North American officials, who will be received by President Noboa, will arrive in Ecuador to “listen and consider options to accelerate bilateral security cooperation” between both countries, the US embassy in that country said in a statement.

The key points of the meeting

Among other issues, the meetings will focus on “the exchange of information to fight transnational criminal organizations, bilateral exercises (…) capacity development“, as well as the implementation of humanitarian assistance missions.

The United States, which for half a century has been a promoter of the so-called war on drugs, In 2023, it signed a memorandum of understanding with Ecuador that outlines a cooperation agenda to address the security situation.

