06/17/2023 – 4:41 am

From Elon Musk to Bill Gates to Apple’s Tim Cook, some of the most prominent US businessmen have recently passed through China, questioning the apocalyptic narrative of a trade war between the two powers.

The visits led by some of the richest men in the world began after the Asian giant concluded almost three years of isolation by the covid-19 in late 2022.

In Beijing, US executives expressed optimism about the huge Chinese market and trade relations between the world’s two largest economies.

On his visit to China at the end of May, Musk, owner of Tesla and SpaceX, said that the interests of Beijing and Washington are “intertwined, like Siamese twins, inseparable from each other”.

Apple CEO Cook also spoke of his company’s “symbiotic” relationship with China, which is home to the world’s largest iPhone factory.

But the greatest honor of all, a meeting with Xi Jinping, was received by Bill Gates, whom the Chinese president called an “old friend” on Friday, according to the state-run People’s Daily newspaper.

These visits coincide with an increase in trade tensions between the two powers which, in any case, did not prevent them from breaking a record in the value of their exchanges, of 690.6 billion dollars last year (3.6 trillion reais at the time), according to the US Department of Commerce.

Still, the business world is concerned about the slowdown in US exports to China, its third-largest trading partner, especially in the technology sector.

Citing national security concerns, the United States in 2022 blocked exports to China of the most advanced semiconductors and the material needed to produce them.

China responded by pledging to accelerate its efforts to become autonomous in this sector.

“China-US trade … used to be mutually dependent and beneficial,” analysts at the Peterson Institute for International Economics said in a recent report.

“US exports to China are yet another channel through which the bilateral relationship continues to deteriorate,” they added.

– “Minority voice” –

The US government is embroiled in bitter disputes with China over issues like Taiwan and human rights, and they don’t seem to be calming down despite Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Beijing this weekend.

US companies in China have long made calls for rapprochement, arguing that a strong economic relationship could promote political reforms.

The visits of these tycoons also demonstrate the implantation of the great world companies in China, despite the political tensions.

However, increasing repression under Xi’s presidency has turned once-influential business lobbies into “a minority voice,” said Joe Mazur, an analyst at Trivium.

“The business community is one of the last counterweights stabilizing the US-China relationship,” he said.

– Visit from Blinken –

Business circles in China will be closely watching Blinken’s visit this weekend, which analysts say is unlikely to reduce the confrontation.

“American companies have substantial investments, thousands of employees and still see China as a promising market,” James Zimmerman, former president of the US Chamber of Commerce in China, told AFP.

But the governments of both countries “have emptied any level of collaboration and there is little room to develop even the pretense of goodwill,” he added.

The US-China Business Council, a classic interlocutor between Beijing and Washington, feels in trouble, unable to influence an increasingly aggressive Congress that has not heeded its calls against more trade restrictions.

“They have to make the case for continued rapprochement with China, when the view in Washington is that the time for rapprochement has passed,” Mazur said.

– It is worth it? –

But recent moves by Beijing to restrict foreigners’ Internet access and operations at consulting firms’ offices have also spooked foreign companies, among whom there is a growing feeling that operating in China is not worth the risk.

“There is a shift in sentiment,” said Claire Chu, a China analyst at defense intelligence firm Janes.

“Late searches with inadequate procedures and indefinite detentions of workers without access to lawyers have become the norm for Chinese and foreign companies,” said Zimmerman.

Some big manufacturers are rebalancing their reliance on China. For example, Apple and Tesla intend to transfer part of production to another country.

