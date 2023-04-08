‘Top technology’ in the League: with fences they draw water in Águilas-Huila

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Wet court in Águilas vs. Huila.
Win Sports Screenshot
Wet field in Águilas vs. Huila.
The game on the 12th was interrupted by the heavy downpour.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The match between Golden Eagles and Atlético Huilaon date 12 of the League was interrupted this Friday by a heavy downpour.
(You may be interested in: Luis Díaz, can we wait any longer?: Klopp was clear about his comeback with Liverpool)
For the second half, the game was delayed because the water affected the grass of the stadium Alberto Grisales.
At that time the game was already 1-1. For the local scored Johan Caballero. Marcus Vinicius tied.
Creole inventiveness
The striking scene of the game occurred during the suspension, when stadium logistics personnel tried to remove water from the field.
In the absence of more technology,s managers rummaged for it to help improve the condition of the grass.
The idea was to take advantage of the billboards to draw water with themselves. The image, on video during the TV broadcast of Win Sports, generates many reactions on social networks among those who criticize the drainage of the stage and those who highlight the inventiveness of the Creole to help draw water.
