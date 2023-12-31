Dear reader, this 2023 is also coming to an end and we at iCrewPlay thought we would bring together the Tech editorial team and ask each of our editors to choose a product reviewed during 2023 which particularly struck him compared to the others. This article is precisely the final result of our little internal experiment that we will call top Tech.

You will be able to find the link to each of the reviews mentioned to allow you to go deeper yourself if necessary. All we have to do is leave you reading, obviously wishing you a happy 2024!

Top Tech: here are our favorite products of 2023

For me, the Suunto Black Wing headphones are an excellent product for the specific target of runners. Specifically, I find that the quality that stands out the most is the robust Bluetooth connection with your mobile device, which makes the sporting activity of running an even more immersive experience. The originality of his design then struck me given that they are headphones made up of two earphones connected to each other via a thin plastic band, which however, once the device is placed, is located on the back of the head, and not on the top. Finally, these headphones are excellent and versatile for a wide range of activities, from sports to studying.

~Davide Tavolozza

If you're looking for a mechanical keyboard that offers great performance, versatile connection modes, and a unique hot-swapping feature, the KiiBoom Phantom 81 V2 is the right choice for you.

Designed to meet every user's needs for efficiency and aesthetics, with its futuristic design and solid construction. Featuring a gasket mounting system and PC mounting plate, ensuring optimal durability and longevity, with LEDs giving a unique aesthetic appeal, creating a futuristic atmosphere for your workspace or gaming setup. Its clear acrylic frame captures the essence of minimalist design while promising high functionality.

The keyboard is also easily switchable between the three modes for efficient multitasking and fast performance. The included 4000mAh battery ensures long and stable use, without worries of interruptions.

The KiiBoom Phantom 81 V2 features an updated PC (polycarbonate) plate, specially designed to harmonize with the gasket mounting system, the PC plate helps produce a pleasant typing sound and a slightly flexible, cushioned feel with every keystroke. keys. This results in a typing experience that is both smooth and consistent, reducing hand fatigue during prolonged use.

In conclusion, the KiiBoom Phantom 81 V2 is a mechanical keyboard that offers value, given its features and performance. The acrylic case and keycaps are eye-catching, and gold accents add a touch of luxury. Weighing over 3.25 pounds, its build quality is undeniable. The keycaps, made of thick polycarbonate, have a delightful feel. If you want to buy a mechanical keyboard that gives you the best in terms of design, functionality and customization, you can't go wrong with the KiiBoom Phantom 81 V2.

-Giorgio Alberto Tarantino

The Trust GXT 490 Fayzo were a product that I was lucky enough to review this year and which greatly surprised me in terms of the quality/price ratio. We are talking about over ear gaming headphones that can be used on both PC and console of the current generation, which in addition to giving the user a very clean sound via 7.1 virtual surround, also have a truly impressive noise reduction function, a quality that we would never have expected given the price, which stands between 40 and 49 euros.

Even in shape and colours, the Trust GXT 490 Fayzo are elegant but above all comfortable, not causing any type of discomfort to the player even after several hours of consecutive play. Wanting to find a flaw, I can say that I didn't send it down the lack of the 3.5 mm jack but the availability of a classic USB, even if the length of the cable (2 meters) it allows us to play comfortably away from the consoles.

-Alessandro Rulli

Without a doubt, 2023 was full of electrifying products that passed through our hands, but one in my opinion stands out above the others and I'm talking about the Huawei MatePad Pro 11 reviewed here. A device that I still miss today. Lightness, comfort and reliability reigned supreme throughout my test. From evenings in bed watching Netflix to hours at university, the device won me over without reservations. Of course, a little expensive if we consider that the accessories should be purchased separately, but still the quality is undoubted. A defect? The absence of Google is felt!

-Fabio Sessa

My product of the year is the Huawei Mate X3, a device which, despite some flaws, positively surprised me.

It is one of the best built foldables on the market that combines the shapes and dimensions of a normal smartphone with the possibilities of a foldable with one of the largest displays on the market.

Everything in Mate X3 tells us about a premium product, from the cost to the photographic sector but in daily use the user experience is truly pleasant

-Emanuele Ribaudo

Majority Fitzwilliam 3 represents an exciting evolution of classical radio, proving that radio is not dead, but has indeed changed shape (DAB, and web radio).

This device offers a variety of sound modes, including DAB channels, FM radio and Internet radio via WiFi connection.

Developed in Cambridge, UK, it boasts high-quality sound thanks to the expertise of its audio team; its advanced connectivity includes Spotify Connect, Bluetooth streaming and multiple ports.

The saving functionality of favorite stations, the double alarm and the large color TFT LCD display make it intuitive and modern, so do you want to wake up to something sweet? With Majority Fitzwilliam 3 you can do it!

Suitable both if you want to listen to music and if you want superior audio quality when watching films or TV series on your television.

-Andrea Tasinato

Finally, we can only thank you for staying with us again this year. Happy Holidays and get ready for a 2024 full of surprises!