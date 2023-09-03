Dhe Union parties accuse the traffic light of setting the wrong priorities in view of the economic weakness. It is all the more surprising that the Christian Democrats from the opposition have been campaigning for higher top income tax rates for some time.

“It doesn’t matter whether the top rate is 42 or 45 percent. It is important to relieve the middle class,” said CDU leader Friedrich Merz of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper. But the enthusiasm with which the left-wing SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert jumped in to help him – otherwise really no friend of Merz’s economic policy concepts – should warn the CDU.

Many medium-sized companies are successful despite the tax burden

It’s true: the individual income tax burden arises from the interaction of the top rate and the assessment basis. If higher top rates only apply to higher incomes than before, i.e. if the tariff is flattened, many taxpayers could have to pay less. It is a relief for large parts of the center that the CDU has in mind.

In the end, however, those high-performing partnerships on which the greatest hopes rest that Germany can handle the digital and green transformation without severe losses in prosperity are likely to go away empty-handed or even lose out.

In an international comparison, these companies are already disadvantaged in terms of taxation – not least because they have to pay billions for the remaining solidarity surcharge. The Union, in a grand coalition with the SPD, was not able to completely eliminate the special burden, it was not important enough for her under Merkel.







So far, many medium-sized companies have been successful despite the tax burden. However, there is no guarantee that this will remain the case when higher electricity costs, a lack of skilled workers and growing bureaucracy make business difficult. Instead of urging the opposition to relieve the entire economy, the Merz-CDU is signaling a willingness to demand higher taxes from some of the top performers. With the top tax debate, the CDU is strengthening green and red tax drivers and raising doubts as to whether they know better than the traffic light coalition what the country needs in the crisis.