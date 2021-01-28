FC Bayern has extended the contract with top talent Torben Rhein, which expired in the summer, for another year. The U19 captain will remain with the record champions until at least 2022.
Several years ago, Bayern veteran Hermann Gerland replied to the question of which young player he considered the most promising at Bayern: “Torben Rhein. Remember this name!” The fans of the record champions can expect a lot from the midfielder in the future – it was accordingly important that Rhein could continue to be tied to the club.
“Over the past three and a half years, Torben has made great progress with us. We are convinced of his great potential and are pleased that he will now take the next steps in men’s football with us and with us,” explains campus manager Jochen Sauer.
The 18-year-old junior player, who has been training for several months with the Munich regional league team, is “very happy about this contract extension. I am convinced that I have the right environment here to take the next steps in my development and thank you to everyone who has accompanied me on my way to this point and supported me. “
Even if the youngster’s contract is “only” dated until 2022, Rhein also plans his long-term career with Bayern. According to Sport1 he wants to recommend himself in the coming season with regular appearances in the reserve for the professional squad and then make the breakthrough in Hansi Flick’s team.
In due course, those responsible will also take care of a long-term contract with the promising talent, if the development goes according to plan and both sides are satisfied.