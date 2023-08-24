with videoWith a lot of guts, the only 18-year-old Laros ran the 1500 meters final, just his first international senior tournament. The top talent eventually finished tenth. In a new national record of 3:31.25.

Last, Niels Laros walked onto the track yesterday, three minutes before the start of the 1500 meter final. Appearance unmoved. Preceded by eleven older men he mostly knew from television. On paper they were all faster than him. But the top talent from Oosterhout in Brabant threw himself into the race.

Brutally he reported in third position, to then hold his own in the characteristic jostling, but slowly sinking slightly back in the group of world top riders. When the bell sounded for the last lap, the pace set by Jakob Ingebrigtsen, he moved back up to third place, a sign that Laros had no fear for anyone.



In the last hundred meters he had a hard time and many came alongside. He ran faster than he had ever run, but definitely winner Josh Kerr (3.29.38) and the Norwegians Jakob Ingebrigsten (3.29.65) and Narve Gilje Nordas (3.29.68) were still a size too big. For how long is the question.

His name has been buzzing since last year after European junior titles and the improvement of European youth records by Jakob Ingebrigsten, the current world record holder. International specialized athletics media have already referred to him as a ‘rising star’, ‘Dutch sensation’ and ‘middle-distance phenom’.

In short: a rising star, a phenomenon. And while one has to be careful about hypeping up a teenager, the enthusiasm is understandable. Laros is brimming with talent and he has been calmed down. He has been involved in athletics all his life, but his trainers have deliberately not subjected him to too much training volume too early.

As a result, there seems to be a real chance that he has not yet reached his ceiling. Laros won his series at this World Cup. In the semi-final he improved the national record, which he previously shared with Gert-Jan Liefers, to once again show his progress in the final. The Netherlands will normally still have a lot of fun with Laros, the first Dutch man in a World Cup final on a running event since 2013.

Clover grabs next to medal

Lieke Klaver failed to win a medal in the 400 meters. The Dutch athlete seemed to be on her way to a medal for a long time, but could no longer keep up with the high pace in the last meters and finished in sixth place. Klaver finally finishes in 50.33, one and a half seconds slower than winner Marileidy Paulino.

The Dominican walked to gold in 48.76, ahead of Poland’s Natalia Kaczmarek (49.57) and Sada Williams from Barbados (49.60).



See also Expeditions is the successor to the great off-road games MudRunner and SnowRunner

Hassan and Koster to the final

Sifan Hassan and Maureen Koster qualified for the final of the 5000 meters earlier in the evening. Hassan crossed the line first in her heat, beating Faith Kipyegon in the final sprint. Hassan set a time of 14:22.29, underlining her role as favorite for Saturday’s final. Hassan, yesterday still good for bronze in the 1500 meters, dictated the pace for almost the entire race.



Maureen Koster also narrowly qualified for the final of the 5000 meters. The 31-year-old from South Holland finished eighth in her series and that was just enough for a place in the final battle. Koster clocked 15:05.13, the athlete from Burundi Francine Niyomukunzi scored 15:05.24. The Kenyan Beatrice Chebet won the series in 14:57.70.

Visser and Tjin A-Lim do not reach the final

Nadine Visser and Maayke Tjin A-Lim failed to reach the final of the 100 meter hurdles. Visser in particular was close, but with third place in her heat, she was just a hair off the final battle. Visser was two hundredths short. The heat was won by Tobi Amusan, Leah Nugent was just a hair ahead of Visser as number two. Tjin A-Lim came seventh in her heat, not close to winning.



Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

See also TSE delivers 225,000 ballot boxes for the 2022 elections

