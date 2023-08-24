with videoWith a lot of guts, the only 18-year-old Laros ran the 1500 meters final, just his first international senior tournament. The top talent eventually finished tenth. In a new national record of 3:31.25.
Last, Niels Laros walked onto the track yesterday, three minutes before the start of the 1500 meter final. Appearance unmoved. Preceded by eleven older men he mostly knew from television. On paper they were all faster than him. But the top talent from Oosterhout in Brabant threw himself into the race.
Brutally he reported in third position, to then hold his own in the characteristic jostling, but slowly sinking slightly back in the group of world top riders. When the bell sounded for the last lap, the pace set by Jakob Ingebrigtsen, he moved back up to third place, a sign that Laros had no fear for anyone.
In the last hundred meters he had a hard time and many came alongside. He ran faster than he had ever run, but definitely winner Josh Kerr (3.29.38) and the Norwegians Jakob Ingebrigsten (3.29.65) and Narve Gilje Nordas (3.29.68) were still a size too big. For how long is the question.
His name has been buzzing since last year after European junior titles and the improvement of European youth records by Jakob Ingebrigsten, the current world record holder. International specialized athletics media have already referred to him as a ‘rising star’, ‘Dutch sensation’ and ‘middle-distance phenom’.
In short: a rising star, a phenomenon. And while one has to be careful about hypeping up a teenager, the enthusiasm is understandable. Laros is brimming with talent and he has been calmed down. He has been involved in athletics all his life, but his trainers have deliberately not subjected him to too much training volume too early.
As a result, there seems to be a real chance that he has not yet reached his ceiling. Laros won his series at this World Cup. In the semi-final he improved the national record, which he previously shared with Gert-Jan Liefers, to once again show his progress in the final. The Netherlands will normally still have a lot of fun with Laros, the first Dutch man in a World Cup final on a running event since 2013.
Clover grabs next to medal
Lieke Klaver failed to win a medal in the 400 meters. The Dutch athlete seemed to be on her way to a medal for a long time, but could no longer keep up with the high pace in the last meters and finished in sixth place. Klaver finally finishes in 50.33, one and a half seconds slower than winner Marileidy Paulino.
The Dominican walked to gold in 48.76, ahead of Poland’s Natalia Kaczmarek (49.57) and Sada Williams from Barbados (49.60).
Hassan and Koster to the final
Sifan Hassan and Maureen Koster qualified for the final of the 5000 meters earlier in the evening. Hassan crossed the line first in her heat, beating Faith Kipyegon in the final sprint. Hassan set a time of 14:22.29, underlining her role as favorite for Saturday’s final. Hassan, yesterday still good for bronze in the 1500 meters, dictated the pace for almost the entire race.
Maureen Koster also narrowly qualified for the final of the 5000 meters. The 31-year-old from South Holland finished eighth in her series and that was just enough for a place in the final battle. Koster clocked 15:05.13, the athlete from Burundi Francine Niyomukunzi scored 15:05.24. The Kenyan Beatrice Chebet won the series in 14:57.70.
Visser and Tjin A-Lim do not reach the final
Nadine Visser and Maayke Tjin A-Lim failed to reach the final of the 100 meter hurdles. Visser in particular was close, but with third place in her heat, she was just a hair off the final battle. Visser was two hundredths short. The heat was won by Tobi Amusan, Leah Nugent was just a hair ahead of Visser as number two. Tjin A-Lim came seventh in her heat, not close to winning.
21:44
Yesterday
And with that, the fifth day of the World Cup in Budapest has come to an end. You can read all the developments of today via the live blog below.
21:37
Yesterday
Sixth place for Klaver
Klaver has been in third place for a long time and is therefore on course for a bronze medal, but acidification strikes in the last meters. The Dutch athlete eventually finishes in sixth place.
21:36
Yesterday
Lieke Klaver is in the starting position for the 400 meters. What can she do from job five?
21:23
Yesterday
Tenth place for Laros
Up to 150 meters before the finish, Laros was on course for a gigantic stunt at the World Athletics Championships, but the young Dutchman collapsed in the final phase. In the end, Laros finishes in tenth place in a time of 3:21. With that he still has a Dutch record. Josh Kerr walked away with the gold medal. The Englishman set a time of 3:29.38.
21:21
Yesterday
The bell sounds for the last round. Laros is currently in third place. Another 400 meters!
21:19
Yesterday
Laros has started his medal hunt and immediately works his way up to third place…
21:09
Yesterday
At 9.15 pm it is up to Niels Laros to underline his great promise once again. For the first time in 10 years, a Dutch man is in a World Cup final on a running event. Will he compete for the medals?
21:01
Yesterday
,,I knew I had to go faster than this”, Visser sighed afterwards in front of the NOS camera. “I am so disappointed, because I am running such a good race. The warm-up always goes so well, but in the race it just doesn’t always click.”
20:56
Yesterday
Visser also misses the final
Visser runs an excellent race with 12.62, but she is unable to reach the top two that entitles her to a place in the final. The Dutch is two hundredths short and is eliminated in the 100 meter hurdles. The heat is won by Tobi Amusan, Leah Nugent is just a hair ahead of Visser as number two.
8:50 pm
Yesterday
Tjin A-Lim does not reach the final
Maayke Tjin A-Lim falls in the semifinals of the 100 meter hurdles. The Dutch athlete finishes penultimate in the first heat. Victory goes to Kendra Harrison. At 8.53 pm it is Visser’s turn.
20:42
Yesterday
Visser was supposed to start her semi-finals in the 100-meter hurdles at 8:40 p.m., but the start has been postponed by five minutes. Will the Dutch make it to the final battle? First it is the turn of the Dutch Maayke Tjin A-Lim. She runs in the first heat.
19:51
Yesterday
It’s your turn at 8:40 PM Nadine Visser, who in the semifinals of the 100 meters hurdles. Then come Niels Laros (final 1500 meters) and Dear Klaver (final 400 meters) still in action.
19:43
Yesterday
Hassan also to final
Things are a lot easier for Hassan than for her compatriot. Hassan wins her heat and thus qualifies for the final of the 5000 meters in Budapest. The Dutch beats Faith Kipyegon in the final sprint and scores a time of 14:22.29.
19:21
Yesterday
Koster to final
Maureen Koster has qualified for the final of the 5000 meters. The athlete had to go deep, but eventually fought herself a few centimeters to eighth place. Koster finishes in 15:05.13, eight seconds slower than the Kenyan winner of the first heat Diana Chebet.
6:49 PM
Yesterday
Hassan and Koster in action
Maureen Koster will run at 7 p.m. in the first heat on the 5000 meters, where she hopes to qualify for the final next Saturday. Hassan walks into the second heat.
13:43
Yesterday
Menno Vloon stranded in high jump qualifications
Menno Vloon will be missing in the pole vault final at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest this Saturday. The 29-year-old Zaankanter stranded in the qualifications with a height of 5.70 meters. He was therefore not among the best twelve who can jump for the medals in the final.
Only in his third and last attempt did he jump over 5.35. A number of good jumps then followed, but at 5.75 he jumped off the bar three times.
,,My last two jumps at 5.75 were very good, but I think I jumped with a stick that was too light. That’s a pity, but it’s the choice I make together with my coach. Then things can go so wrong in this sport,” said Vloon afterwards. “I was in good shape and fit, to be honest, I’ve never been so good in a World Cup, but unfortunately I made mistakes.”
13:40
Yesterday
Tasa Jiya through to semifinals 200 meters
Tasa Jiya has delivered a good performance in the 200 meters heats during her debut at the World Athletics Championships. The 25-year-old Dutch champion sprinted to third place in her heat at the tournament in Budapest in a time of 22.97. She thus qualified for the semifinals on Thursday evening.
“I had never felt so nervous before. The heat made it even worse,” said Jiya after her race. “An hour before the start I thought for a moment: why am I doing this? no, I choose to run 200 meters in a stadium full of people,” said the athlete, who does have her 4-year-old daughter Amáru with her in Budapest.
American Gabriella Thomas won the heat in 22.26.
13:38
Yesterday
Welcome!
Good afternoon and welcome to the live blog of day five of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. In this live blog we will keep you informed of the most important developments from the National Athletics Center in Hungary.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Top #talent #Niels #Laros #runs #bravely #national #record #tenth #place #meters
Leave a Reply