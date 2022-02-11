Justin Gatlin retired from the sport on his 40th birthday. Gatlin, the 2004 Olympic champion of Athens in the 100 meters, wrote a kind of ode to the athletics track on Instagram.











“Through all the ups and downs, victories and defeats, I have loved you. The flame is now out, but the love never fades,” said Gatlin, who also had to serve a long doping suspension during his career.

The American captured the 2004 Olympic title on the king’s number in 9.85 seconds and also took silver (4×100 meters) and bronze (200 meters) from Athens. A year later, Gatlin took the world titles in the 100 and 200 meters.



The sprinter was banned twice in his long career for doping. Between 2006 and 2010, Gatlin was sidelined after testing positive for testosterone. The American regained his connection with the world top after his long suspension. Gatlin took bronze and silver in the 100 meters at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games respectively. He sharpened his personal best at that distance to 9.74 seconds.

At the 2017 World Cup in London, Gatlin defeated the retiring Olympic champion Usain Bolt in the 100 meters. He was whistled by the 60,000 spectators in the Olympic Stadium because of his doping past. Gatlin failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics last year and decided to retire on his 40th birthday.

