Top sports | The checkmarks disappeared, the Chinese rolled Usain Bolt and Iivo Niskanen into the sky too far – This is how the organizers’ mistakes hit the athletes

A cameraman who lost control of his Segway rolled over Usain Bolt after winning the 200 meters at the World Championships in Beijing 2015.

In the organization of sports competitions, not everything always goes smoothly. At least Usain Bolt, Iivo Niskanen and the orienteers who lost a couple of ticks in front of their noses know that.

Finnish runner Mustafa Muse told about the cheating of the arrangements after the race organized in Berlin at the beginning of October. According to Muuse, the ten kilometer runners had to dodge marathon runners at the beginning and children who were running their own race at the end.

Muuse was able to run his record despite the problems. Other kinds of stories have also been seen, as competition arrangements that have gone wrong are not unusual in sports.

In recent history, there are several cases where competition arrangements went wrong and the victim was an athlete.

Too early last round

Paul Kipsiele Koech at the Paris Golden League 2007.

Paul Kipsiele Koech was confused when the bell was rung for the final lap two laps before the finish and the win slipped away in Paris 2007.

Athletics on endurance trips, the bell rings as usual to mark the last lap. But it is not always possible for the caller to count the rounds.

In the Golden League of Paris in 2007, the bell was rung for the Kenyan Paul Kipsiele for Koech round too early.

Koech did not realize the bell ringer’s mistake, even though the time at the finish line was just over seven minutes, i.e. well below the world record. He lost his first place in the run due to a mistake.

On top of everything, the organizers had time to remove one dry barrier from the track, because they too thought the race was coming to an end. The next week there was news regarding the annulment of the results of the competition.

Collisions can also occur outside the track

The cameraman tackled Usain Bolt upside down at the World Championships in Beijing in 2015. Both survived with minimal damage.

of Beijing At the World Cup in 2015, the cameramen used a segway, which they used to move around the stadium with the camera. Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt was the biggest star of the Games, so the cameras naturally followed the star closely after the 200m victory.

Unfortunately, the cameraman lost control of his passing game. The Segway flew straight at Bolt’s feet and knocked the world star down.

Luck happened in an accident. Bolt quickly stood up and laughed at what had happened, which would have caused injury.

“He apologized as much as he could. But I checked that he was OK because he might have been hit harder by the crash than me,” Bolt said after the incident.

Fresh the incident was seen at the World Championships in Budapest in August. The golf cart carrying the men’s 200 meter participants to the stadium collided with another cart.

World champion Noah Lyles was on board when the carts carrying the competitors collided at the World Championships in Budapest in August.

The runners involved in the collision were in the first semi-final, which had to be run only after the second and third heats. For example, the person who dominated the fast distances of the Games traveled in the golf cart Noah Lyles.

In addition Andrew Hudson got a place in the final, even though the semi-final time did not entitle him to it. Hudson suffered the worst in the collision. He said his vision was blurry during the semi-final.

The Tour de France is disturbed by spectators’ activities

Competitors of the Tour de France 2021 caused a mass crash when a spectator did not notice the cyclists approaching because he waved a sign to the TV cameras, sending greetings to his grandparents.

Road cycling Fanatic spectators are seen year after year at the Tour de France. Some bring color to the games, for example, by dressing up, but disturbances and legal cases have not been avoided either.

Last summer Steff Crasin the race ended when the spectator stood on the side of the road and did not avoid enough competitors. Cras injured his knee and ankle in the collision.

Later Sepp Kuss bumped into a spectator who was taking a selfie during the race.

In 2021, a spectator caused a mass crash at the Tour. The spectator did not notice the cyclists approaching because he was waving a sign to the TV cameras, sending greetings to his grandparents.

The spectator in question was later fined 1,200 euros for his act.

Difficulties in finding a cross

In orientation the idea of ​​the sport is simple: find the marks marked on the map in the terrain. However, the task is strangely easier if the ticks are in the right places and in general on the terrain.

There have been coincidences with both things up to the top level.

In the European Orienteering Championships 2014, six countries filed a protest for the middle distance qualification. The reason was that the ticks were in the wrong place. In the end, the race was protested, and all orienteers made it to the final competition.

To top it all off, the incident happened only a week after the results of the entire competition had to be annulled in the World Cup due to the previous mix-up related to dreadlocks.

In Spain, the enthusiastic organizers had started to collect ticks while the race was still in progress.

“The organizers had to remove the ticks of the public race, and they had also removed the two ticks of the men’s final run,” commented the coach of the Finnish team Antti Örn On the orienteering association’s website.

The guidance has failed in Helsinki City Run

Iivo Niskanen ran many extra kilometers in Helsinki City Run 2019.

For example in marathons, athletes do not always compete so much against each other, but try to challenge their own best time.

It’s a big disappointment if the improvement comes down to a wrongly measured route or running the wrong route.

In the 2013 Helsinki City Run, the vast majority of runners ended up running a route that was too short. Kärki followed the lead car, which went the right route, but a mistake occurred in the steering of the runners who came further behind. Only the times of the top two were statistically valid.

In 2019, the Olympic champion in skiing Iivo Niskanen ended up running the Helsinki City Run an extra five kilometers in the half marathon. Niskanen ran astray at the point where the marathon and half marathon routes diverged.

Leader of the competition Markku Haverinen said that the deviation was not Niskanen’s fault.

“The traffic controller had seen Iivo, but had not been able to get Iivo back on the route. I can’t help but be extremely sorry that this happened. This has not happened before,” Haverinen said To Helsingin Sanomat after the competition.