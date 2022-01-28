The Renault group through the voice of the CEO Luca De Meo, on the occasion of the General Assembly last April 2021, illustrated his social and environmental responsibility (CSR) policy in the context of strategic plan Renaulution. Within this policy, future Renault and Dacia cars will have the limit of maximum speed set at 180 km / h for its models.

After Volvo even the Renault group decides to lower the maximum speed on its cars, with the aim of reducing the road accidents.

There decision to set a maximum speed limited to 180 km / h in the factory it became reality as early as 2022 on the new one Mégane E-Tech Electric. The electric car is equipped with a device of automatic speed adaptation legal, set by default.

In the future the speed is also self-limited depending on the vehicle and does not exceed 180 km / h. This technology will be on board on several models of the brands Renault And Dacia, but not on the brand’s sports cars Alpine.

Always with the aim of reducing road accidents, the other way is to equip all new cars with a speed control system, that is called Safety Coach. This technology expands adaptive cruise control functions, going to check the speed in every situation, comparing the data of the speedometer with that detected by the electronic recognition system of the road signs.

To help reduce the number of road accidents, Renault is fielding a double strategy for prevent accidents And facilitate rescue interventions. The preventive safety program acts on three levels: Safety Score And Safety Coach.

The first will analyze i driving data, thanks to sensors positioned on the vehicle to encourage safer driving; the second will allow drivers to be informed in real time potential risks along the way starting from environmental data and will indicate the places that are statistically more exposed to the occurrence of accidents.

A relay can be activated automatically in case of risk noted (cornering too dangerous, steering wheel not kept under control for a prolonged period, sleepiness, etc.). Thanks to “Safe Guardian”, the vehicle will slow down and automatically put itself in a safe condition.

To reduce the intervention times of the rescue and facilitate access to the vehicle in case of accident, Groupe Renault has also developed two major innovations, which will be introduced on all vehicles to be launched in Europe: Fireman Access And Rescue Code.

The Fireman Access facilitates the intervention of firefighters to tame the fires affecting the batteries in the event of an accident. It allows to considerably reduce the intervention time (from almost 2 hours to a few minutes). Already installed on electric vehicles, this system will be available on all vehicles plug-in hybrids and electric of the upcoming Group.

The “Rescue Code” allows firefighters to identify the vehicle by means of a QR Code and thus access information on its architecture and, in the event of a serious accident, accelerate the handling of passengers by approximately 15 minutes. In the meantime, the Group has trained firefighters in the use of this code in 12 European countries and has donated them several hundred vehicles so that they can exercise and use them in training courses.

Vehicles become electrified, connected, with intelligence on board, for which they require new skills. Faced with changes in the supply chain, the company strengthens its inclusion policy by focusing on 3 pillars: employability, equality, solidarity.

