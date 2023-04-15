US intelligence agencies were aware of the existence of several Chinese spy balloons and failed to fully clarify the true technological capabilities of the one that flew over the United States in January and February. This is what emerges from top secret intelligence documents that became known with the top secret Pentagon leak for which 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, is accused. The Washington Post reveals it, specifying that the Chinese spy balloon that flew over the United States this year, called Killeen-23 by US intelligence agencies, carried a series of sensors and antennas that the US government had not yet identified more than one week after I cut it down.

The balloon was one of at least three known to the agencies. One of these flew over a US aircraft carrier battle group in a previously unreported incident, while a third crashed in the South China Sea, according to a second top-secret document.

One of the three leaked documents, the result of the work of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA) and dating back to February 15, 10 days after the shooting down of the spy balloon that ended up in the news – contains detailed information on Killeen-23 and two balloons -known spy from previous years, named Bulger-21 and Accardo-21. It is unclear whether they are the two balloons that flew over the carrier group and then crashed.

Bulger-21 carried sophisticated surveillance equipment and circumnavigated the globe from December 2021 to May 2022, the document said. Accardo-21 carried similar equipment. According to a US official quoted by the newspaper, the balloons are named in alphabetical order, from A to Z and would be named after known criminals, including Tony Accardo, James “Whitey” Bulger, and Donald Killen.

Noting what appear to be detailed photos of the balloon as it flew over the United States, presumably taken by a U-2 spy plane, intelligence analysts estimated that it was capable of generating enough power to operate “any” surveillance technology. and reconnaissance, including a type of radar capable of seeing at night and through clouds.