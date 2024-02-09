“Our investigation uncovered evidence that President Biden voluntarily retained classified material following his vice presidency when he was a private citizen.” This is what we read in report presented by the special prosecutor, Robert Hu, who investigated top secret documents found in an office and home of the presidentafter the Donald Trump secret papers scandal broke out, an affair for which the former president was indicted by special prosecutor Jack Smith.

However, Hu does not recommend any criminal action against the president, stating that “we have concluded that the evidence does not establish that Biden is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.” Among the material found in his possession are “documents on military and foreign policy in Afghanistan” and “handwritten notes on national security and foreign policy issues involving secret intelligence sources and methods”, we read in the 388-page report which today it was made public after the White House did not ask for any restrictions.

“The indictment of Mr Biden is not required even on the basis of aggravating and mitigating factors”, Hur states again, in reference to the fact that, Unlike Trump, Biden immediately turned over the secret papers once they were found by his staff.

The US president “satisfied”

“The Special Prosecutor today released the results of the investigation into my handling of classified documents: I am satisfied to see that he has reached the conclusions that I knew from the beginning that he would reach: that there will be no indictments and that the case is now closed,” Biden said.

“It was an exhaustive investigation that went back 40 years, I collaborated completely, without creating any obstacles, any delays”, adds the president, revealing that he underwent “five hours of interrogation in person, on the 8th and October 9 last year, even though Israel had just been attacked and I was in the middle of managing an international crisis.”

The description: “Elderly man with memory problems.” White House protests

“An elderly, helpful and well-disposed man with memory problems.” However, this is how the prosecutor describes Biden in the report, highlighting that he verified that, during his 5-hour conversation with the president last October, that his memory has “significant limitations”. Words that could be very dangerous for the 81-year-old president's re-election campaign, so much so that the White House protest immediately began.

“We disagree with several inaccurate and inappropriate comments in the special prosecutor's report,” Presidential Counsel Richard Sauber said. The report describes a Biden who does not precisely remember the years in which he was vice president and the year in which his son, Beau Biden, died. It is also stated that the “memory appeared fuzzy” when they talked about Afghanistan.