Every soccer lover knows that Miroslav Klose is the top scorer in World Cup history with 16 goals in 24 games played, but in 90min we wanted to go a little further.
Who are the top scorers in world cups that are active?
The Portuguese has been much more inspired by Eurocups than by World Cups. Even so, he can boast of being in 26th place, which is a great figure, but not for a footballer who is considered one of the best forwards in history.
Neymar’s ratio is more than acceptable. The carioca accumulates eight goals in thirteen World Cup games. Two of them were penalties, thus adding an average of 0.62 goals per World Cup game played. The Brazilian has had the bad luck of getting injured in two different editions.
Same number of goals but better ratio for the Englishman. Eight goals have been accumulated by Tottenham in eleven games played. Four of them were penalties. With the English team he has managed to reach the semifinals. 0.73 goals per game.
Until this World Cup in Qatar, he was the active player with the most goals in championships of this caliber, but the stratospheric level that Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappé have shown in this World Cup event leave him somewhat behind. With 10 goals in 19 games, he is in the 10th place of all-time top scorers in World Cups.
This guy will break all records. At just 23 years old, he is already the sixth top scorer. 12 goals in 14 games give him a ratio of 0.86 goals per game in World Cup events. Things would have to go awry so that within a couple of World Cups he would not be the all-time top scorer.
Reigning World Cup champion. The last capital to lift the most beautiful trophy on the planet. 13 goals in 26 games for the Argentine star. Unmatched footballer, unique player, unrepeatable legend.
#Top #scorers #history #World #Cup #active
Leave a Reply