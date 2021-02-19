Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The competition struggle for the top scorer in the Arab Gulf League U-21, which brings together the “trio” Sayed Khamis “Bani Yas”, Muhammad Fawzi and Hazaa Sabet, “Al-Jazeera”, ignites the atmosphere of the upcoming confrontation between the two teams, tomorrow, Saturday, at the Al-Samawi stadium in The opening of the “Round 17”, which also witnesses the Sharjah “Al-Wasif” matches against its last-placed guest Al Dhafra, Shabab Al-Ahly against Hatta, and Ajman in the hospitality of Al-Nasr.

“Round 17” will be completed tomorrow, Sunday, with three matches, most notably Al Ain “the leader” with 38 points, which is the only team that did not know the loss, in the hospitality of Fujairah “tenth” with 17 points, while Khorfakkan meets “13 points” with Al-Wahda is the “third” with 32 points, and Ittihad Kalba “the fourth” with 29 points, with Al-Wasl “the seventh” with 24 points.

Al-Samawi and Abu Dhabi’s pride from the front-row struggle does not negate the first place ninth with 18 points, and the second in sixth place with 24 points, the importance of the confrontation, in light of the intense competition for the top scorers between the attackers of the two teams, where Sayed Khamis tops the list. The “resident” striker of “Al-Samawi” scored 12 goals, compared to 11 goals for “Pride of Abu Dhabi” Ahmed Fawzi and Hazaa Sabit Khater.

In turn, Al-Ahly youth are looking forward to returning to the “Big Boys” in the confrontation in front of their guest Hatta, who is in the 12th place, and the result of the victory raises the balance of “Al-Fursan” to 31 points, and thus his rise to fourth place “temporarily”, while the opportunity will be available to the Sharjah team to strengthen its position In the rankings, by reaching ‘point 35’, when Al Dhafra faces the last-placed finish.