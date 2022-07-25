The Scudetto and the title of top scorer. Two lines tending towards parallelism, given that they have not crossed for 13 years. Winning one almost always excludes the other: the history of Serie A says so, Max Allegri pointed out. “Vlahovic? I hope he doesn’t prove to be the best striker in the league, otherwise it will be difficult to finish in the lead.” The numbers prove him right, Juve knows it well: after nine consecutive successes between 2012 and 2020, the bianconeri have stopped repeating themselves in the year of Cristiano Ronaldo’s personal triumph.