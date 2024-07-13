The initial situation: Cody Gakpo (Netherlands), Harry Kane (England), Georges Mikautadze (Georgia), Jamal Musiala (Germany), Dani Olmo (Spain) and Ivan Schranz (Slovakia): These six professionals are currently leading the race for the “Golden Boot”, the award for the best goalscorer at the European Championships. When asked, UEFA confirmed that the number of goals scored is the only criterion that counts. This means that there will be six or more top scorers at this European Championship, rather than assists or minutes played being taken into account in the rankings.

#Top #scorer #European #Championships #Olmo #Kane