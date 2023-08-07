Home page politics

Hardly anything keeps Russia as secret as its number of casualties in the Ukraine war. An elite commander comments on this. The video will be deleted immediately.

Moscow – Apparently im Ukraine war at least 8,500 Russian paratroopers have been wounded so far. This rare glimpse into the war record of Russia said the commander of the Russian Airborne Forces (VDV) Mikhail Teplinsky, independent Russian and Ukrainian media reported.

Top general gives rare insight into Russian casualty figures – Kremlin intervenes

In a video message at the beginning of August, Teplinski provided information from which this number can be derived. He spoke of “5,000 wounded paratroopers” who had returned to the front after their treatment in the past 17 months, and of “3,500 of our wounded” who had “refused to leave the front at all”.

The video of his speech was made on the occasion of “Airborne Forces Day” and was broadcast by the television station Zvezda published. The transmitter is operated by the Russian Ministry of Defense. Shortly thereafter, however, the video was deleted from both the broadcaster’s website and Telegram channel without giving any reason.

The independent investigative news agency Agent Stvo speculated according to the Moscow Timesthat the material was removed because it “contained information that the Department of Defense did not want made public.”

British on Russian losses: “At least 230,000 to 250,000 Russians killed or injured”

As well as Kyiv and Moscow are extremely cautious about the number of casualties of their own troops – Moscow The official total of 5937 has not been updated since September 2022 and was almost certainly significantly underestimated even then. Currently, Ukraine is increasingly successful with its offensive against Russia.

In July, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace claimed that since the Russian invasion began Ukraine a quarter of a million Russian soldiers were killed or injured. At an event in London, he spoke according to the Kyiv Post about the bad state in which the Kremlin and the Russian armed forces would find themselves at the moment. This would be shown, for example, by the failed Wagner mutiny and the numerous dismissals, killings and disappearances of Russian generals in recent weeks.

The disunity in the Russian military leadership is “very real” and the casualty rates are “appalling,” Wallace said. “It would not be wrong to speak of at least 230,000 to 250,000 Russians dead or injured.” This figure fits well with the data of the General Staff of Ukraine on August 5, according to which more than 249,000 Russian fighters were killed or wounded. (Robert Wagner)