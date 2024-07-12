Home page politics

From: Tadhg Nail

Joe Biden seems less and less suitable to run again in the 2024 US election. A Republican senator believes he knows the replacement.

Washington, DC – The debate about the suitability of US President Joe Biden for more years in office continues unabated. Now Republican Senator Ted Cruz has also spoken out. He apparently thinks that Michelle Obama US election 2024 instead of Biden. The former First Lady, however, is unaware of her good fortune and has stated several times that she does not want to run.

Since the failed TV debate against competitors Donald Trump At the end of June, Biden came under increasing pressure. While it initially seemed as if only the republican Making Biden’s health a campaign issue is now being called for by several members of the Democrats another candidate. Although Biden himself has ruled out not running and continues to try to project sovereignty, he is making one faux pas after another. On Thursday (July 12), at a press conference on the sidelines of the NATOSummit in Washington again led to blackouts, word-finding difficulties and embarrassing mix-ups.

Ted Cruz has an alternative to Biden: He already sees Michelle Obama running in the 2024 US election

For Cruz, it is already clear that Biden will not be on the ballot for the 2024 US election in November. “I think he will be ousted,” the Republican senator told FoxNewsHe estimates “the chances that Biden won’t be on the ballot in November are about 80 percent.” The Democrats are “freaking out” right now because they are afraid that Biden “is going to lose in November. And that’s why they’re ready to drop him now,” Cruz continued.

In addition, it is already clear who will succeed Biden. “And if they dump him, I think one of two people will be nominated as a replacement: Either it will be Michelle Obama or Kamala Harris“, said the Republican. Ten months ago he had already “predicted that they would oust Joe Biden and replace him with Michelle Obama.” This could “still be the case.”

Will Biden run against Trump? Obama’s candidacy for the US election seems out of the question

In fact, a study published earlier this month by Reuters published a poll that Michelle Obama would fare significantly better in a hypothetical matchup with Trump – far better than other alternative candidates. According to these figures, she would defeat the former president by 11 points. However, Obama has been unequivocal about not running for office over the years, so it seems extremely unlikely that she will enter the race this year.

“As former First Lady Michelle Obama has said many times over the years, she will not run for president,” Crystal Carson, communications director in Obama’s office, told NBCNews“Mrs. Obama supports the re-election campaign of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris,” Carson said. Mark Shanahan, professor of American politics at the University of Surrey in the UK, also told Newsweekthat it was “highly unlikely” that Obama would change her mind because she was a “non-politician” who had no interest in the “pressure” of public office.

Cruz must fear for his Senate seat in US election – Trump comfortably ahead of Biden in Texas

Even if the Cruz’s statements about the Democrats’ discontent not too far-fetched it seems as if he is trying to make a name for himself with the allegations about the former First Lady. After all, he has to worry about his Senate seat in Texas, as the Texas television station KXAN-TV reported. Although Trump has a clear lead over Biden in the state with 49 percent, according to current polls only 40 percent of Texans would vote. However, the same poll showed that Cruz’s lead over his competitor is significantly smaller. 47 percent said they wanted to vote for Cruz; 44 percent, on the other hand, were convinced by his Democratic challenger Colin Allred.

What is particularly striking is the sharp decline since the last poll in June, according to the report. In that poll, Cruz was still leading by 11 percentage points. The Republican senator, who is best known for criticising man-made Climate change and to oppose abortion, is currently struggling with unpleasant headlines again. Most recently, documents were discovered that provide insight into the personal data of his campaign donors, such as Business Insider writes. They show how easy it is to buy access to politics with money. Everyone knows that anyway, but seeing it in black and white has an impressive effect, it continues. (tpn)