We’ve often heard from both our parents and experts that frequent physical activity is good for a person’s health. Even though many of us were reluctant to believe it, the benefits of exercise cannot be disputed, and they can also help students during their educational years.

Studying is mentally exhausting, and it’s not uncommon for students to feel too burnt out to give a local sport a try. The secret, however, is that joining that sport may actually flip those energy levels around. Let’s look at the main reasons that varsity students can benefit immensely from participating in sports.

1. It Helps The Brain Work

There are numerous ways in which exercise from playing sports can help the brain function correctly. For one, exercise helps the body move blood around the body much more efficiently. At first the benefits might not seem that apparent, but as your lungs expand and bring in more oxygen, the more thinking power you’ll have available.

On top of that, studies have shown that regular exercise releases specific proteins within the brain that can help with concentration as well as long-term information retention. Giving the brain a powerful boost like this is more than enough reason for students to try out a local sport.

2. Increases Overall Energy Levels

It may seem counterintuitive that exercising actually increases overall energy levels rather than just leaving you tired. The science is clear on this however, and countless studies have proven that regular exercise equates to a better level of energy. Energy levels are both mental and physical, and not every type of sport will need you to be running on the field.

Energy levels can always fluctuate, but that doesn’t mean that you always need to be out on the field exercising. It can also help to watch sports or play digital versions of the sport – even other types of mentally-stimulating gaming like complex RPGs or pokies can help your brain in certain ways.

3. Lower Stress

Stress is something that most students know well. Severe stress is not good for production or fulfilment, and it can lead to burning out and some students even drop out because of high stress. Luckily, the answer is once again in playing sports. Sports have been shown to effectively lower both levels of stress as well as depression.

Frequently participating in sports can help keep students calm and help them focus on their work. One study discovered that a 20 minute break between exercises was important to help the body “calm” down, while also maximising the benefits that receive from all of the physical activity you get from a sport.

Students of all ages should consider joining a local sports club. Not only will it help to improve their overall health, but they will also find that it makes their studies easier. Fortunately, most modern universities usually host more than one sporting team to sign up with while you’re busy with your studies.