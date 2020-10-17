Historic victory joy New Zealand Prime Minister Jasinda Ardern, who won the country against the Corona virus, has also won the election with an overwhelming majority. The election was earlier scheduled to be held on 19 September, but was postponed due to the second wave of Kovid-19. For the first time in the history of the country, such a party has won such a huge victory, and with this Jasinda is ready to take charge of the country once again. (Photo: David Rowland via REUTERS)

Gum in paris People have descended to remember the school teacher killed in the terrorist attack in the French capital Paris. The 47-year-old teacher was killed by a man because he showed children a cartoon of Prophet Mohammed in class. After this attack, the accused refused to surrender and pointed the gun at the police. After this he became a victim of the police bullet. REUTERS / Charles Platiau

Lives lost in war The ongoing war between Azerbaijan and Armenia is becoming more and more deadly. Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of a missile attack in Ganja city and claimed that 12 people died in it. After this, the country’s President Ilham Aliyev has pledged to take revenge from Armenia. Armenia had alleged that Azerbaijan is beheading its soldiers with the help of Syrian terrorists. (Aziz Karimov / AP)

The struggle continues Protests against imperial and military rule continue in Thailand. Thousands of pro-democracy activists gathered everywhere in Bangkok. People violated the police for the third consecutive day in violation of the emergency imposed by the administration. Earlier, the police fired water canons at the protesters who were holding peaceful demonstrations. Jack taylor / afp

Presenting the fashion Infection ramp by designer Dastish Fantestish of Ukraine in Vilnius, Lithuania. Worldwide, 3 crore 96 lakh 71 thousand 764 people have been affected by Corona and 11 lakh 10 thousand 405 people have died. To avoid this deadly virus, more than 150 vaccines are in operation worldwide and many candidates are in the final stage trials. However, experts say that social distance as well as habit of wearing masks may prove to be the biggest weapon against the virus. (Photo: PETRAS MALUKAS / AFP)