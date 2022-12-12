The National Criminal Investigation Department has launched an investigation into officials who may have committed perjury at the Parliamentary Interrogation Committee Childcare Allowance (POK). A spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service confirms this after reporting News hour .

The investigation was started in June last year in response to a report by then-lawyer Vasco Groeneveld. On behalf of a group of 160 victims of the benefits affair, Groeneveld then filed a report against the two highest officials of the Tax and Customs Administration and the Ministry of Finance for perjury.

It concerns the former boss of the Tax and Customs Administration, Jaap Uijlenbroek, and Manon Leijten of the Ministry of Finance. In the interrogations about the benefits affair, the officials stated under oath that in 2019 they knew nothing about a memo that already warned about the reprehensible conduct of the Tax and Customs Administration with the childcare allowance.

A complaint was also filed against employees of the Tax Authorities, including Uijlenbroek and Leijten as their managers, for embezzling this so-called Palmen memo. "The memo was initially not shared with the parliamentary inquiry committee. It came after, after messages from RTL News and Fidelity, still above water", said Groeneveld at the time.

The Public Prosecution Service has not yet made a decision on whether to prosecute. “The investigation is still ongoing. Ultimately, a final file will be produced that the National Investigation Department will send to the relevant public prosecutor. It should then become clear whether that is sufficient for a possible prosecution or whether it will lead to a dismissal.” The spokesperson could not say how the investigation is progressing and who, for example, has already been heard or is still being heard.

Lawyer Peter Plasman, who has taken over Groeneveld’s case, says he has not yet been informed of the investigation. “We are going to wait and see what eventually comes out,” said Plasman.

Earlier, the Attorney General at the Supreme Court, Jos Silvis, saw no leads for a criminal investigation against ministers and state secretaries in the childcare benefits affair.

The so-called 'allowance affair' came to light thanks to research by RTL News and Fidelity. This showed that in 2014 the Tax and Customs Administration completely stopped and reclaimed the childcare allowance for approximately three hundred parents – the counts vary. This after an investigation by an anti-fraud team. This had come up against 'irregularities' during an inspection by the Eindhoven childminder agency Dadim.

For example, it turned out that parents had provided incomplete or incorrect information when they applied for the allowance. Sometimes it was an incorrectly entered number or a missing receipt. That was severely punished. Because families suddenly lost hundreds of euros a month and also had to repay amounts from years before, they ended up in major financial problems.

In December last year, the parliamentary inquiry committee on childcare allowance concluded in its final report that the parents who fell victim to the harsh approach had been subjected to ‘unprecedented injustice’. The ‘foundations of the rule of law have been violated’ and parents have had ‘no chance’ for years, it said. The Donner Committee pointed an accusing finger at the political climate during the previous two cabinets, in which the emphasis shifted more and more to combating fraud.

The 'allowance affair' cost State Secretary of Finance Menno Snel the head, led to the departure of Lodewijk Asscher as PvdA party leader of the PvdA and to the resignation of the Rutte cabinet in mid-January. Earlier it became clear that the Public Prosecution Service will not prosecute the Tax and Customs Administration because of the affair. Several parents then initiated proceedings to get that prosecution done.