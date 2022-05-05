The bingo games are amazingly influential in the online gaming industry, having expanded from purely being accessible at the bingo halls to catering to a growing audience of online players. Coupled with the bingo sites’ popularity, a wide variety of online bingo games is launched each year providing new and thrilling experiences for the aficionados. The online gaming software developers play a major role in the online bingo industry, as they are the force to design the game that we play and enjoy. The number of bingo networks has considerably grown with the online gaming sector producing a wide range of fascinating bingo games. Below are the top networks in the bingo worldwide in 2022 that have improved the reputation of the online bingo industry.

Dragonfish

Formerly known as Random Logic, Dragonfish belongs to the greatest online gaming company 888 Holdings as an independent B2B division. The firm was released in 2007 to supply the software for its parent company and has reputed as the leading software to help its partners achieve success. The software developer is licensed and regulated by several gambling regulatory authorities including the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) and the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority (GRA) to ensure that the players play in a fair and safe gaming environment. With more than 1,000 games in its gaming portfolio, the enthusiasts have a large choice regarding the casino games variety tailored to a range of gaming markets. Apart from the classic and progressive slots, live dealer games, poker, and video pokers, Dragonfish has established its reputation for providing reliable and smooth gameplay across its bingo games portfolio.

Gamesys

Established in 2001, Gamesys is a leading software provider mainly recognised for supplying a wide selection of bingo games. The company operates under the regulation of the British gambling regulatory body and the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority ensuring that playing is done fairly and transparently. A major factor to makes Gamesys popular is its bingo games selection which is bundled with high-quality graphics, stunning animations, and lucrative features. However, this British gaming provider doesn’t only focus on providing an innovative library of bingo games. Actually, this group is an online software development globally reputed for a larger variety of casino games namely slots, table games, and video pokers. In fact, Gamesys is a leading international online gaming operator with more than 200 games to guarantee a safe and transparent gaming mood.

Jumpman Gaming

Jumpman Gaming is probably the world’s best online casino software developer that centers on bingo games. The leading innovator was founded in 2011 by Dylan Schlosberg, an experienced bingo player. Fully licensed and regulated by the UKGC and the Alderney Gambling Control Commission (AGCC), Jumpman Bingo Sites are chiefly renowned for the different gaming features that encourage players to register. Three popular online gaming brands and the 15 Network group of bingo sites are owned by this bingo operator and all feature a wide array of bingo variants and the so-called Mega Wheel. As the game tailored on the mobile platforms have become the favourite entertaining activity for many platforms, the largest sector of the mobile gaming market is occupied by Jumpman Gaming software provider.

NetEnt

Reputed for providing an outstanding online casino games portfolio, NetEnt is classified to be the best developer that brings home multiple awards. The company was founded in 1996 but its incredible success started in 2003 when this Swedish software developer released the Tiki Wonders slot that has seduced slot lovers. Added to the bingo games, this world’s largest software developer is chiefly reputed for providing an iconic slot games library that has made many millionaires across the world. It deserves to be mentioned that NetEnt’s range of games is completely original with interesting themes as well as impressive graphics, soundtracks, and animations. This multi-award-winning casino games supplier has also maintained its reputation through its mobile gaming under the name of NetEnt Touch.

Playtech

The world’s leading gambling technology company has become the best bingo network this year mainly since its new agreement with Jumpman Gaming in 2021. The London-listed gaming provider was founded in the Isle of Man in 1999 and has built its reputation as the most prolific slot games developer and other popular casino games. As Playtech invests in expanding its business through various partnerships, the aficionados are able to access the biggest bingo brands that are bundled with a wide array of bingo game variants. The gambling software development company has continued to be the leader in the gaming and sports betting markets through its best-in-class technology solution customised to meet the players’ needs.