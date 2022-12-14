The mouth is an important organ in your body. According to research, the mouth is one of the most used organs in the body. Besides helping you talk, the mouth is also important when it comes to eating. Losing your ability to eat or talk due to oral problems can affect your life. That’s why you must maintain high standards of oral hygiene. Understand top oral issues. Know how to deal with issues such as broken or missing teeth. The following are top mouth problems you should know.

Chipped Teeth

Chipped teeth happen when you munch on ice and other hard candies. Also, grinding teeth can lead to chipped teeth. While tiny chips shouldn’t worry you, you should take measures to minimize future chipping. It can damage your teeth in the future. Speak with dentists at Nuvia Smiles for the best dental implant placement services. There are several solutions for chipped teeth. Common ones include dental bonding, dental implants, crowns, and even porcelain veneers.

Oral Cancer

Oral cancer is quickly becoming a menace in the modern world. Oral cancer starts when you experience soreness in the mouth that doesn’t heal. It also manifests as unexplained numbness in your face. If you feel numb in the neck and mouth without any reason, then it might be due to oral cancer.

Common causes of oral cancer include too much smoking. In particular, using smokeless tobacco can easily cause oral cancer. Also, people who drink heavily are at risk of developing oral cancer. Also, factors such as overexposure to sunlight, HPV, human papillomavirus, and family history can increase your chances of developing oral cancer.

Visit your doctor as soon as you suspect any of these issues. In its early stages, oral cancer is treatable.

Thrush

Thrush is a common dental problem that occurs due to the buildup of yeast. Common in adults and babies, this oral problem usually affects people with weakened immune systems. Also, taking too many medications can weaken your immune system, which can lead to thrush. Don’t wipe the patches. It will lead to soreness. The best thing to do is to visit a dentist for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Black Hairy Tongue

A black hairy tongue is a painless condition. This condition happens when the tongue grows longer, which traps bacteria. This makes it look airy and blackish. The common cause of this condition is poor oral hygiene. Also, excessive use of antibiotics, overindulgence in alcohol, and smoking can cause a black hairy tongue. A black airy tongue doesn’t produce enough saliva. If you notice this condition, brush regularly. Drink a lot of water. A tongue scrapper can be used to deal with this issue. You can also see your doctor for medications.

The Bottom-Line

Don’t let oral issues affect the health of your life. Things like tooth decay can negatively affect your oral health. Still more, oral diseases can easily lead to mouth cancer. That’s why you should be careful with your mouth. Brushing regularly is important. Also, understand top mouth issues and how to deal with them. The above are the top oral problems you should know.