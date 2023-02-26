4 arrestsHong Kong has been gripped by the gruesome murder of 28-year-old Abby Choi, one of the city’s most famous models. Parts and bones of the influencer’s body were found on Friday in an apartment refrigerator, report AP and AFP news agencies, among others. Her ex, former father-in-law and brother-in-law have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Abby Choi, 28, a mother of two young children, is with over 100,000 Instagram followers and photo shoots around the world, one of the most famous models from Hong Kong. Press agency Reuters calls Choi an influential influencer. The model recently graced the cover of the fashion magazine L’Officiel Monaco. Last month, she posed for countless photographers at a prestigious fashion show in Paris. Earlier this year she shone in the same city during the renowned Paris Fashion Week.

It would be her last big job. To their surprise, her family announced on Wednesday that the woman had disappeared without a trace. There was immediate fear for her life. For example, Choi would have been attacked by strangers in her car and then taken to an unknown destination. The police immediately launched a massive search. To no avail: Choi was found lifeless two days later.

Chainsaw

It was the police who made the gruesome discovery in a dilapidated apartment in Tai Po, a suburb of Hong Kong. The police suspect that the in-laws rented this house specifically with the intention of committing the murder there. For example, the walls were covered with canvas.

Choi’s body was cut into several pieces. Human remains were found in, among other things, the refrigerator and a large soup pot. A meat cutter, an ax and a chainsaw were also found in the apartment, which are believed to have been used by the killers. There were also gloves, masks and long raincoats. There would also have been found stew meat in which body parts had been processed.

Police detained the woman's ex-husband a day after the discovery at a pier in Tung Chung, one of the city's islands. He was according CNN planning to flee the city by boat. According to the South China Morning Post at the time he was in possession of piles of money and a number of luxury watches.

A day earlier, the former father-in-law and brother of the victim were already arrested. Later, the ex-husband’s mother was also arrested on suspicion of obstructing justice. The woman was probably aware of the gruesome murder and tried to destroy evidence.

Quarrel about money

Abby Choi and her ex-husband had recently divorced and got into a fight over a huge amount of money. “We believe that the victim and her ex-in-laws had many conflicts over a large amount of money,” police chief Alan Chung told AFP news agency. It would be tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars. “Someone was dissatisfied with how the victim handled money.”

The investigation into the gruesome murder is still ongoing. Not all body parts of the woman have been found yet. Police are still looking for the hands and torso of the victim. More than a hundred detectives and divers scour a local cemetery.

Police are not ruling out more arrests.



