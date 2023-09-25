Feyenoord demands that the 0-3 against Ajax is the final score of the canceled Classic. The KNVB will hold a top meeting on Monday about the handling of the cracker, where director Dennis te Kloese will once again strongly emphasize that Feyenoord is against playing out the remainder in November. The players were finally sent in in the 55th minute on Sunday.

Dennis te Kloese arrived early in Zeist on Monday morning to hear what the aftermath of the abandoned match against Ajax will look like. The director of Feyenoord awaits the decision-making of the competition board with great interest. The KNVB (Marianne van Leeuwen), First Division Cooperative (Marc Boele) and Eredivisie CV (Jan de Jong) must decide together how to proceed with the last half hour between Ajax and Feyenoord.

Ajax is counting on the remainder to be played out. The club points to a match from earlier this season between Willem II and NAC in the first division. That meeting was stopped after 50 minutes on September 3 at a score of 0-3, after angry fans of Willem II deliberately threw objects on the field. Both teams played the remainder without an audience two days later.

On Sunday evening, the Rotterdam team already informed the KNVB loud and clear that as far as Feyenoord is concerned it will simply be 0-3. Feyenoord finds a Rotterdam return to the Arena this week undesirable and does not want to resume the match later this season. If the competition board thought this was an excellent solution, Feyenoord would come to the defense in any case. If necessary, through the courts, they whisper in Rotterdam. See also Ireland has taken in more than 7,000 war refugees

Also read

Column Willem van Hanegem | Simple: 0-3 is the final score

After all, Ajax will obviously be very different in a few weeks or even months than it is now. When the Amsterdam team started the Classic, Sven Mislintat was still the technical director. The German was booed by the supporters throughout the match and officially disappeared from Ajax after the match. The Amsterdammers are at the bottom, but there is a good chance that this will change sometime in November. The club will get back on its feet.





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

And imagine that Ajax actually manages to repair the damage of 0-3 against all expectations in November, no matter how small that chance is, it cannot be ruled out. What kind of signal do you, as the KNVB and the competition board, send to troublemakers who can deliberately and purposefully put an end to a match if they do not like the standings or the management’s interpretation? See also NRC and 2Doc win Tegel for a story about the memories of an ambulance brother

But Feyenoord, completely innocent of abandoning the match on Sunday and also the club that has hung nets around the field to prevent things from being thrown on the field, is also not looking forward to starting the match at the beginning of this week. still to play out in Amsterdam. As is known, the Rotterdammers have been making meticulous plans for the season since the arrival of Arne Slot. This week had already been set aside as a long training week, one that the Rotterdammers hardly have any of. Preparations would be made for Go Ahead Eagles at home and Atlético Madrid away, Arne Slot sat in front of the TV on Sunday evening to analyze the Madrid derby.

Feyenoord will practice on Tuesday to give striker Ayase Ueda the playing minutes he needs to be able to replace the suspended Santiago Giménez against Atlético Madrid in the Champions League a week later. Feyenoord is simply not looking for adjustments to the schedule, but if the competition board has to do so, certainly not until November.

In Zeist they obviously know lawyer Joris van Benthem well. Feyenoord’s in-house lawyer was a nuisance for years when a player had to appear before the KNVB disciplinary committee. Often enough, Van Benthem managed to let Feyenoord get away well and penalties were shortened or waived. Van Benthem will be ready if the competition board makes a decision that the Rotterdam team does not like. As the new standard-bearer of Dutch football, this is a right, but now also almost a duty. And that is how Feyenoord will act. See also Cheap, small and electric: this is the Volvo EX30

Eredivisie season 2023-2024 schedule

View the complete Premier League program for the 2023-2024 season here, including all results. View the rankings here.

Listen to all our football podcasts here





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all videos about Dutch football here