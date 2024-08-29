Top media most social, Eurosport climbs the ranking with the 2024 Olympics. Il Messaggero is in 15th position while Paramount+ is first among the best performing posts

First online shared the classicism of the Top 15 Italian Media of July most present on social networks made by Sensemakers. Last month there was a growth ofengagement at a general level (+5%) but also a decrease in video views (-18%). Sports media remain in the lead as per tradition but Eurosportwhich doubled its publications in June thanks to the Olympics 2024grows in particular on Instagramwhich accounts for almost 60% of overall engagement.

Among the most appreciated contents on the social channels of Eurosportwhich also appear in the ranking of best performing post of the month, there is the silver medal of the team of artistic gymnastics. Locker Room Chronicles And Sky Sports instead they record a slight decline.

Eurosport achieves excellent results in terms of interactions but the best performance is related to video views, which are worth the newspaper first place in the ranking in July with over 200 million views, in particular on TikTok. On the Chinese social network, the best performing content is the one featuring the beach volleyball player Carambula.

Eurosport also enters the ranking of Best Paid Partnership for the collaboration with Facebook which includes 28 contents, all linked to the Olympics 2024. The posts were created in partnership with the Olympic team “Italy Team” and brands like Bridgestone And Herbalife.

There Sports Gazette loses a position but sees its interactions rise (+22%). Video views are instead decreasing after the boom for European Football Championship. The Messenger ranks 15th with a +30% engagement, especially on Instagram, and 7th for video views (+17%). Among the most popular contents are the images of the Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina that seems to fly among the waves. The video of the robbery at a shopping center in East Rome has instead collected many views. TikTok it drives views but The Messenger grows mainly on YouTube in terms of published content.

In the Top 10 best performing posts in the month of July we find in first place a reel of Paramount+ about the series ‘Evil’with over 1 million engagements, followed by a video on TikTok Of Geopop on the trajectory of the bullet in the attack on the former US President, Donald Trump.