Jonjoe Kenny (86th) secured Hertha’s first point of the season. A year ago, the Berliners even started the new season with three defeats. The hosts, coached by Steffen Baumgart, took an early lead through Ransford Königsdörffer (11th); the 22-year-old had already scored twice in the 2-1 opening win at 1. FC Köln.

Hertha did not hide in front of 57,000 fans in the sold-out stadium, but the goal against them nipped their efforts in the bud: Bakery Jatta crossed, Königsdörffer escaped Linus Gechter and headed in from four meters. As a result, Hamburg took more and more control, and Ludovit Reis had the chance to make it 2-0 (26′).

After the break, Hertha started well again, but did not reward themselves. Gechter almost made up for his mistake, but only hit the left post (58′). Then things happened in quick succession: Immanuel Pherai hit the post with a free kick (85′), and Kenny equalized less than a minute later.

#Top #match #2nd #Bundesliga #Hertha #BSC #saves #point #HSV