The 18to edition of Top Marquesthe Hall of supercars of Munich it is scheduled from 7 to 11 June 2023 In the Principality of Montecarlo at Grimaldi Forum. The new edition promises to be even more spectacular than the previous one, with more supercars present and a larger space dedicated to the iconic classic cars from the 1950s to the 1990s, along with the vehicles that will transform tomorrow’s transportation. In addition to the 4 wheels, space also for motorcyclesfrom classic retro to electric two-wheelers, and to superboats on the esplanade of the Grimaldi Forum.

The Grimaldi Forum in Monte Carlo from 7 to 11 June it hosts the Top Marques of Monaco 2023. The show begins on the 7th with the VIP dinner, while the following days are dedicated to visitors, with entrance times from 10:00 to 19:00 on days 8, 9 and 10 and from 10:00 to 18:00 on the final day of theJune 11th.

Top Marques is the Montecarlo supercar show

At the Grimaldi Forum it is possible to admire the most beautiful, expensive and exclusive supercars in the world. Some of them are also for sale.

Top Marques of Monaco 2023 program and news

The program of this edition of Top Marques includes a selection of hypercars and classic cars exceptionally rare, as well as the worldwide launch of a electric rover headed for the moon. Six launches are planned in total new supercars world premiere, including a top secret one.

In the setting of Montecarlo will therefore be unveiled the HOW MUCH by nanoFlowcell, the first electric roadster that runs without a battery; thereR8 Tribute by Dallara Stradaletribute to the IR8 that won the Indy 500 in 1998; it’s a restomod of the Ford Bronco handcrafted by US luxury restorers Velocity.

Venturi Group FLEX electric rover

At Top Marques 2023, as anticipated, the electric rover FLEX. This lunar vehicle is built by the Monegasque Venturi group and will be the largest and most powerful in history. The American company SpaceX Of Elon Musk will transport it to the Moon in 2026.

Top Marques of Monaco 2023 brands present

The list of brands present at Top Marques 2023 is also rich. Among those who have confirmed their presence in Montecarlo are: Alpine, Aspark, Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, Brabus, Bugatti, Dallara, DeVinci, Ferrari, Maserati, McLaren, Mercedes, Morgan, Picasso Automotive, Porsche, Ram and Rolls Royce.

Thoroughbred Ferrari

Three cars present with eyes focused on the new one Thoroughbred Ferrari and on electricity Aspark owl. These “big” supercar brands are joined by other niche manufacturers such as CID Babieca, Devalliet, Inéos Grenadier, Klassen, Koenigsegg, Kreinzel, Quarkus, Singer and Ultano.

Top Marques of Monaco 2023 historic cars

At the Top Marques 2023 in the Classic Car Hall they are also fantastic exhibits historic cars, more than 60 of the best sports cars of the 20th century. In the Classic Car Hall there are on sale also two Benetton F1 car, with which Michael Schumacher won his first and second F1 Grand Prix.

Bugatti Royale Esders by Schlumpf

Among the models on sale there is also a reconstruction of the Bugatti Royale Esders by Schlumpfan extremely rare vehicle limited to six that has been exhibited at Top Marques since Mulhouse National Automobile Museum.

Top Marques of Monaco 2023 electric and hydrogen hypercars

Top Marques also puts the spotlight on the latest innovations in the transport sector, with an increasing number of exhibitors using green technologies. This year’s innovations include the MC One, an electric flying car; there MH2a hypercar powered by hydrogen of the Matador group in cooperation with the Technical University of Kosice; and the QUANTINO twenty-fiveas well as a number of electric vehicles.

MH2 the hydrogen hypercar by Matador Group

For sea lovers, there is also a fully electric submarine which can reach a maximum depth of 100 meters, of U-Boat Worx.

