The 17th edition of Top Marquesthe salon of supercar of Monaco in the prestigious setting of the Principality, is on the program from 9 to 12 June 2022. This year they are well anticipated 110 cars, 15 motorcycles, 3 air vehicles and a collection of superboat and water games onEsplanade del Grimaldi Forum. Among the leading brands at Top Marques there are also those of watches And jewelry carefully selected on display and for sale.

Top Marques 2022 from Monaco, program

In the 2022 edition the Top Marques hosts 10 world presentations, 3 European and 5 previews of supercars, of iconic brands such as McLaren, Aston Martin and Maserati as well as niche manufacturers such as Pininfarina, Aznom Automotive, Picasso Automotive And Smurfs.

Top Marques is the Monte Carlo supercar show

Among the world premieres also those of three flying vehicles: the electric helicopter Jetson AERO Onethe flying bike Xturism from Japan and a world premiere of the company “Made in Monaco” MC-Click.

Top Marques 2022 news and brands present

Top Marques therefore hosts the most beautiful supercars and hypercars of today and tomorrow. Among the current supercars there are those of the brands Bugatti, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls Royce and Bentley.

The program also includes a section dedicated to classic supercars, ranging from the 1950s to the 1990s. Here it is possible to admire for example the Lamborghini Miura and the F1 classic car driven by legendary pilots.

James Bond’s Aston Martin DB85 is on sale at Top Marques 2022 in Monaco

Top Marques there are also prestigious historic cars for sale such as the latest Aston Martin DB5 of James Bondpresented by the group Monaco Luxuryand which costs 3 million euros.

Supercar through the streets of Monaco at Top Marques

