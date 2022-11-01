Bloomberg: Top managers Anna Mattiasson and Mary Demby will leave Apple

Apple will continue to leave the heads of divisions and departments. About it informs Bloomberg.

As it became known to the journalist of the agency Mark Gurman, the people responsible for the retail online store and the division of information systems will leave the American company. According to a source report, Anna Mattiasson, vice president of online retail, will leave Apple. Together with her, CIO Mary Dembi, who worked for the company for about 30 years, will leave the corporation.

Gurman noted that for one reason or another, people holding serious positions will leave the corporation. So, a few weeks ago, Apple’s chief privacy officer, Jane Horvath, left Apple, who went to work at a law firm.

Bloomberg did not name the reasons for the departure of top managers of Tim Cook’s company. Gurman noted that the resignation could be related to the reorganization process at Apple. So, for the past few years, the company has been modernizing the process of retail and online sales, including due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Apple has not yet announced the departure of employees.

At the end of October, Bloomberg sources said that Apple would leave Evans Hankey, who has been in charge of industrial design at the company since 2019. Hankey took this place after the departure of the chief designer Johnny Ive, who had worked in this post under Steve Jobs.