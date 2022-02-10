Reputation Science’s Online Reputation Survey

The new edition of the ranking confirms their tendency to be spokespersons for the values ​​and purpose of the companies they lead. An ever closer combination. The personal reputation of executives reflects and influences the corporate reputation, and vice versa. In the last month, with the outbreak of the energy crisis, the strategic debate on nuclear power is also growing in Italy. Francesco Starace (80.02), which maintains the top of the Top Manager Reputation ranking, the permanent Reputation Science Observatory on the online reputation of the top management of companies active in Italy, has dictated the time needed for the new generation of nuclear power in our country and reported the direct experience abroad of his company.

The energy sector dominates the top positions

Still on the nuclear issue, Eni’s CEO Claudio Descalzi, second with a score of 75.08, told of the collaboration with the MIT of Boston and the successful experiment related to the magnetic confinement on which the operation of fusion reactors is based. Three other protagonists of the energy sector to appear in the top positions of the ranking: Stefano Antonio Donnarumma by Terna (6th, 72.91), Renato Mazzoncini by A2A (9 °, 68.81) e Marco Alverà by Snam (13th, 61.57).

Armani and Benetton on the rise

Among the challenges that Italian top managers will have to face also in this 2022 we still find the fight against Covid-19. He knows it well Giorgio Armani (74.35), third in the standings, who had to cancel their Milanese fashion shows due to an increase in infections. “The protection of the health and safety of collaborators and the public is once again a priority” declared the designer. Prudence, therefore, but also sensitivity to the social aspect of doing business. The other fashion managers maintain their positions: Leonardo Del Vecchio by Luxottica (70.67) rises to eighth place, Brunello Cucinelli is tenth (68.58), stable Remo Ruffini by Moncler (12th, 62.05) e Renzo Rosso (15th, 60.21). Get into the top 15 Alessandro Benetton (60.90). Its reputation curve is growing, also thanks to the descent into the field in the family holding. The founder of 21Invest was appointed president of Edizione in January. A challenge that he himself defined “the greatest of my life”, applying to be one of the protagonists of 2022.

The leading figures in finance are also in the Top 10

The world Finance also appears in fifth place with Carlo Messina of Intesa Sanpaolo (73.52) and seventh with Matteo Del Fante (71.84). It goes up one position John Elkann, fourth with 74.32 points and the only representative of the Industry cluster. Stable Urban Cairo (11th, 67.93).

