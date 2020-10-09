In Moscow, the court session on the election of a measure of restraint for the top manager of the Trust Bank Mikhail Khabarov, suspected of fraud, has ended. This was reported on Friday, November 9, to Lente.ru by the press service of the Presnensky Court of the capital.

According to the court, the suspect – the first deputy chairman of the board, the chief executive director of the bank, was poisoned in the pre-trial detention center during the investigation. He will be under arrest until November 30. Within three days, Khabarov’s defense can appeal this decision.

Earlier on October 9, it was reported that during the trial, the investigator spoke about the suspect’s attempt to hide in the United Arab Emirates.

Mikhail Khabarov was detained on suspicion of large-scale fraud after interrogation at the Investigative Committee of Russia. Law enforcement officers interrogated Khabarov in a criminal case of embezzling almost 842 million rubles from the owner of Business Lines, Alexander Bogatikov. The suspect does not admit his guilt.