A court in Moscow has sent under arrest Mikhail Khabarov, the executive director of Trust Bank, who is suspected of a particularly large fraud, reports TASS…

The court granted the request of the investigation and arrested Khabarov until November 30.

The head of the bank “Trust” Alexander Sokolov in court positively characterized his deputy Khabarov. According to him, it is important for the bank to be able to fulfill its duties. He added that Khabarov’s work “affects the amount of funds that the bank returns to the state.”

Let us remind you that Khabarov is a suspect in the case of the theft of almost 842 million rubles from the owner of Business Lines Alexander Bogatikov.