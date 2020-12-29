Former top manager of the Russian company Inter RAO Karina Tsurkan, accused by the FSB of espionage, was sentenced to 15 years in prison. This was reported to “Lente.ru” in the Moscow City Court.

The court found Turcan guilty under Article 276 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Espionage”). The former top manager will serve the punishment in a general regime colony.

The criminal case was considered behind closed doors.

Earlier it was reported that the prosecutor asked to sentence the defendant to 18 years in prison in a strict regime colony.

According to the investigation, in 2004, the Information and Security Service of Moldova attracted Turcan to cooperation under the conspiratorial pseudonym Karl. In the spring of 2015, in Moscow, she received a draft document from the Ministry of Energy on the activities of Russian energy companies in the field of international cooperation. It contained information about the supply of electricity from Russia to Ukraine. Turcan handed them over to the Moldovan special service.

The defendant in the case denies her guilt, stating that she never knew representatives of foreign special services. She links the espionage case to an attempt to remove her from office.

Turcan graduated from the International Independent University of Moldova and the Spanish Consortium of Universities IUP (MBA). She is a citizen of Russia. Since 2012, he has been a member of the Management Board of Inter RAO. Prior to that, she was the head of the geographical division “Moldova, Ukraine, Romania” of an energy company.