InterviewBy openly sniffing on stage as an artist, you contribute to the normalization of drug use and that must stop, says Gerrit van der Burg, departing top man of the Public Prosecution Service. He thus responds to a notorious video that shows Goldband singer Milo Driessen shoving cocaine in the middle of a stage in front of hundreds of young fans. “I would say to him: think about it,” said Van der Burg in this farewell interview.