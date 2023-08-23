The CEO of Big Bazar calls on suppliers to think along and not get nervous, now that various parties have filed for bankruptcy for the bargain chain due to payment arrears. Heerke Kooistra’s company will probably take longer to pay all bills. “But it’s not true that we can’t afford it.”

Kooistra admits in a conversation with the ANP news agency that he was ‘unprepared’ for the ‘hetze’, which he believes has arisen. Since an angry landlord from Goes filed for bankruptcy for the chain, various suppliers have become afraid that the bills will not be paid.

According to Kooistra, even a supplier with an invoice that is fourteen days old contacted the collection agency with which the landlord from Goes does business. That agency is now trying to collect creditors from Big Bazar.

Playing with fire

According to Kooistra, however, it is no exception in retail that accounts are open a little longer, for example sixty, ninety or even 120 days. "Summer is the leanest time of the year. You make up for that at the end of the year," he explains. According to Kooistra, the 22,000 euros involved in rent arrears in Goes are no reason for bankruptcy anyway. "We have already converted 22,000 euros every morning at 11 a.m.."

Kooistra believes that the collection agency ‘abuses bankruptcy law’ and calls the working method ‘mood-making’. But according to him it is also ‘playing with fire’. “If half of the suppliers become nervous and no longer deliver, the range and with it the turnover will collapse.” Big Bazar has about eight hundred suppliers. Kooistra doesn’t dare say how many are nervous now.

The director admits that Big Bazar itself ‘does something morally wrong with rental contracts’. Big Bazar has stopped paying rent for loss-making stores in order to talk to landlords about rent reduction or buying out the lease. “We should have approached this very differently. In the meantime, we are talking to many suppliers and landlords.” Kooistra says that the rent he is tied to is sometimes much too high if you look at the quality of a location. Some shopping streets suffer from high levels of vacancy.

Retail real estate group Wereldhave also recently filed for bankruptcy for Big Bazar. Kooistra estimates that it concerns a claim of about one and a half tons. “That will not cost us the head”, he assures. “But there should be no more. We need peace and loyal stakeholders.” See also Petrol prices still falling, lowest point 2022