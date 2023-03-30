Mexico.- Much has been said that in Mexico soccer A lot of time is lost, this due to the collection of many fouls or that the teams deliberately try to waste time to avoid losing games, but in recent tournaments new ways have been implemented that today are bearing fruit by placing the MX League as the second league in the world with the best effective playing time.

Recently a company named, “Opta” released a record where it records matches from all the leagues in the world in search of the championship that takes the most advantage of its matches to get the result and entertain its fans and among them the MX League appears as one of the most important, even above the aforementioned top leagues in Europe.

According to the record, Liga MX averages a total of 55 minutes and 54 seconds per game of effective time, this means that they play soccer without intentionally wasting time. Ligue 1 is the one that takes advantage of this statistic the most, being the leader with 56 minutes and 37 seconds.

We recommend you read

Mexican soccer in this report is above leagues like the premier league, A series, Bundesliga, LaLiga. In Italy soccer is played in 55 minutes and 12 seconds, in England with 54 minutes and 4 seconds, in Germany with 54 minutes and 45 seconds and Spain with 53 minutes and 52 seconds.